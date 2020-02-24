Broadway March Madness Announced at THE BLACK BOX

Broadway March Madness is coming to THE BLACK BOX, the region's premier theater, music, and event venue in downtown Franklin. Stars of Broadway will be in residence at THE BLACK BOX throughout the month of March.

March Madness begins with THE BLACK BOX Broadway Series on March 7 starring Broadway couple Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey. Broadway icon Kara Lindsay's credits include Wicked (Glinda), Newsies (Katherine, Original Cast and Fathom Events Film), and Beautiful (Cynthia Weil). Kevin Massey's Broadway credits include Disney's Tarzan, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis, and Deaf West's Big River. His European credits include Disney's Tarzan and Grease. The special one-night-only concert is sponsored by the Franklin Cultural District Committee and will be followed by master classes for aspiring performers the next day.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company presents Legally Blonde the Musical March 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. The cast features NYC talent including Ali Funkhouser (national tours of Joseph...Dreamcoat and Evita), Jim Hogan (national tours of Waitress, Phantom of the Opera, Spring Awakening), Emily Koch (Broadway's WICKED, Waitress), and Andrew Scott Holmes (Princess Cruises) as well as William Berloni Theatrical Dogs. The production re-stages Jerry Mitchell's original Broadway choreography.

Broadway in Franklin returns to THE BLACK BOX on Sunday, March 29 at 3 pm starring Christine Cornish Smith, Chaz Wolcott, and the musical theater students of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts. Christine Cornish Smith was most recently seen in the Original Broadway Cast revival of Kiss Me, Kate!, where she was a featured dancer in the ensemble and covered Lois Lane/Bianca. Christine is most well known for her portrayal of Bombalurina in the OBC revival of CATS, and was also seen in the OBC of My Fair Lady at the Lincoln Center Theater. For her work in CATS, she was nominated for "Best Female Performance in a Broadway Musical" for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards. A cum laude graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, she is a former principal dancer with the Dallas Metropolitan Ballet. Chaz Wolcott earned his BFA in Dance from Oklahoma City University. As a performer, Chaz has been seen as Buttons on the First National Tour of Disney's Newsies. You can also catch his performance in Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical, available for digital download on iTunes and Amazon. Chaz starred in the 30th Anniversary Tour of Cats as the Magical Mr. Mistoffelees. He was featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance. He was last in Franklin to choreograph FPAC's Newsies.

For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in downtown Franklin, MA.





