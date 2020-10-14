Break A Leg Theater Works To Present Virtual NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! High School Edition

The film will debut with a live virtual viewing on Friday, October 30, at 7 p.m.

Break a Leg Theater Works, one of the premier performing arts programs on the South Shore, announced today co-founders Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis are producing and directing a COVID-safe virtual movie presentation of Jordan Wolfe's Off-Broadway hit, "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!" - high school edition.

Wrentz and Sammis were approached by Jordan Wolfe, the composer, lyricist and book writer of the off-Broadway hit musical "Night of the Living Dead" to help create a high school-friendly version. Once making the necessary adjustments for a younger cast which spans ages 10-19, Wrentz and Sammis arranged for members of the Break a Leg Theater Works company to record the songs individually in the studio a week in advance so they could track to their voices safely, and then filmed the scene work one at a time in small, isolated green screen pods.

The Break a Leg Theater Works virtual movie presentation of the high school edition of "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!" is a comedic spoof that pays homage to the original movie while also taking viewers on a hilarious musical ride with a myriad of musical styles represented throughout the score, including musical theatre, rock 'n' roll, Motown, country, '50s Doo-Wop, and Latin. The show features 31 students ranging in age from 4th grade to college freshmen.

The film will debut with a live virtual viewing on Friday, October 30, at 7 p.m., and will end with a live talkback with members of the original off-Broadway cast. A second live virtual viewing will take place Saturday, October 31, at 7 p.m., and will feature a live talkback following the film with the production team, with a third live virtual viewing on Sunday, November 1, at 7 p.m., featuring a live talkback following the film with BAL cast members from the film.



Three more live virtual viewings will take place the weekend of November 6-8, all at 7 p.m., and all featuring a talkback after the performance.

Tickets are currently on sale for $20 per ticket, and can be purchased at www.breakalegtheater.com.

Based on the classic cult film, "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!" (book music and lyrics by Jordan Wolfe) had a critically acclaimed hit off-Broadway premiere in 2019 at Theatre Row, starring Smash alum Jaime Cepero. The album was produced by Wolfe and James Morgan and features the entire cast from the world premiere production. An award-winning music video featuring the original cast members of one of the more popular songs from the show, "They're Coming to Get You Barbara," was released late last year.



Broadway Records recently announced the release of the Original Concept Recording of "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!," which will be available everywhere digital music is sold on Friday, October 23, 2020.



"This is a new venture for Break a Leg, and we're so excited to work on this fantastic project with Jordan, and bring so many of our performers into the film," said Break a Leg co-founder and director Kyle Wrentz. "While we're still restricted from in-person live performances, we're glad to offer this alternative opportunity to continue to give our members a chance to do what they love in new, creative ways!"

For more information about Break a Leg Theater Works, visit www.breakalegtheater.com, follow them on Facebook (@BreakaLegTheater)or Instagram (@breakalegtheaterworks), email info@breakalegtheater.com, or call 781-424-3105.

