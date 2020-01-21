Brandi Carlile and The Mavericks Added to Tanglewood 2020 Schedule

Brandi Carlile makes her Tanglewood debut with a performance at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Carlile is currently on tour following the release of her 2019 Grammy-winning album, By the Way, I Forgive You. Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten new songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including "The Joke." Of her performance of the song on the live Grammy broadcast, The New York Times wrote, "Carlile's vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope... it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill." Tickets for this concert range from $18-$149.

Later that weekend, on Sunday June 28, at 2:30 p.m., The Mavericks reprise their unique mix of country, Tex-Mex, and Latino sounds at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. The opening act for last August's Popular Artist concert by the British rock band Squeeze, The Mavericks, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary, will take center stage with a guaranteed party night encompassing everything from their essential hit "Dance the Night Away" to the infectious Tejano-ska hybrid of "Back in Your Arms Again"-and, on occasion, even wild cards like their take on The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." Rock band Los Lobos ("La Bamba," "Volver, Volver," "Let's Say Goodnight") shares the program. Tickets for this concert range from $15-$79.

Tickets for James Taylor's concert on July 4 go on sale Monday, February 3, at 10 a.m.



Tickets for all other Tanglewood 2020 season concerts, including all other Popular Artist concerts, go on sale on Sunday, February 9, at 10 a.m.



All tickets can be purchased through www.tanglewood.org and by calling 888-266-1200.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories