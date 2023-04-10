Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead

Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts. HER | alive.un.dead plays for four performances on Friday, May 12 at 8:00PM and Saturday, May 13 at 3:00PM and 7:30PM, and Sunday May 14 at 3:00PM at Pao Arts Center at 99 Albany Street, Boston, MA. The opera is approximately 60 minutes in duration and sung in English, Mandarin and Teochew. Tickets range from $15-55 and are on sale now.

"When Guerilla Opera approached me about writing an opera for them, I couldn't help but look within and draw from my own experiences and culture. So much of it reflects my own experiences. Ultimately, I am telling a story about the love of family and the invisible strings that bind us together through time, memory and the unknown." - Composer Emily Koh

The creative team for this original production include composer and librettist Emily Koh, stage direction by Mo Zhou, and video projection design by Nuozhou Wang. The cast of the opera features soprano Sol Kim Bentley as HER/ Doctor 2, soprano Nina Guo as HER2, Jeannette Lee as Mum/ Nurse/ TWO and Jiayin Shi as Dad/ Doctor/ ONE, and Guerilla Opera ensemble members Lilit Hartunian (violin), Stephen Marotto (cello), Philipp Stäudlin (saxophone), and Mike Williams (percussion, co-founding artist and Ensemble Director).

Support for this opera includes a Grants for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Live Arts Boston Grant award from The Boston Foundation and their partners at the Barr Foundation and Dunamis, a grant from Eastman's Institute for Music Leadership's funds from the Paul R. Judy Center for Innovation and Research, and an award from the New Music USA Creator Development Fund.

The commissioning of Emily Koh for HER | alive.un.dead: a media opera received funding from OPERA America's Opera Grants for Female Composers program, supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

The development of this world-premiere opera has been in partnership with the DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, the Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts, and Trinity Episcopal Parish of Newton Centre.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

Directly following the Friday, May 12 opening night performance and Saturday, May 13 matinee performance, there will be a post-show discussion with creators and cast. This event is open to all with ticket purchase.

On Saturday, May 13 at 2:00PM there will be a Tactile Tour directly preceding the matinee performance. This event is created for members of the blind and visually impaired community and all are welcome to join. Pre-registration is required and can be secured through the virtual box office link or by emailing ashley.yung@bcnc.net.