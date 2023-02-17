Boston Symphony Orchestra To Perform Free BSO Neighborhood Concerts At UMass Lowell, February 28

Building upon the success of the first free BSO Neighborhood Concert, held at Dorchester's Jeremiah E. Burke High School last November, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will perform the 2022-23 season's second free concert at UMass Lowell's Durgin Concert Hall (inside Durgin Hall), 35 Wilder Street, Lowell, on Tuesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. These performances broaden the BSO's mission to reach and connect with new audiences in neighborhoods within and beyond Boston.

The BSO Neighborhood Concert at UMass Lowell will feature the Boston Symphony Orchestra, led by Thomas Wilkins, BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor. The hourlong program includes works by Antonin Dvořák, Felix Mendelssohn, Béla Bartók, Leroy Anderson, George Butterworth, Johann Strauss, Jr., Duke Ellington, and Bedřich Smetana.

"This program was designed to celebrate the plain fun of us being together," says Wilkins. "It's a program of 'party music' from around the world."

BSO Neighborhood Concert Program Details

Tuesday, February 28, at 8 p.m., Durgin Concert Hall, UMass Lowell

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture

MENDELSSOHN Saltarello: Presto (4th movement) from Symphony No. 4

BARTÓK Romanian Folk Dances

ANDERSON Fiddle Faddle

BUTTERWORTH A Shropshire Lad Rhapsody

J. STRAUSS, JR. Overture to Die Fledermaus

ELLINGTON/arr. Gould Solitude

SMETANA "Dance of the Comedians," from The Bartered Bride



Free Community Chamber Concerts Continue through May 21

The BSO's Education and Community programming for the 2022-23 season includes a dozen free Community Chamber Concerts with members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing.

Eight more free chamber concerts are coming up this season:

Boston (2/24, 1:30 p.m.), Fenway Center, Northeastern University, 77 St. Stephen St.

Framingham (2/26, 3 p.m.), Jack's Abby Brewery, 100 Clinton St.

Boston (3/3, 1:30 p.m.), Fenway Center, Northeastern University, 77 St. Stephen St.

North Adams (3/26, 3 p.m.), Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, 375 Church St.

Groton (4/2, 3 p.m.), Groton Hill Music Center, 122 Old Ayer Rd.

Methuen (4/23, 3 p.m.), Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Boston (4/28, 1:30 p.m.), Fenway Center, Northeastern University, 77 St. Stephen St.

Dorchester (5/21, 3 p.m.), All Saints Church, 209 Ashmont St.

All chamber concert programs last approximately one hour.

A ticket reservation is required to attend each free concert, and reservations may be made by calling 888-266-1200 or visiting bso.org.

Please visit www.bso.org/community/ for program details for the Community Chamber Concerts.