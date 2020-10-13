Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents Newly Commissioned Brass Works by African-American Composers and More

Encore BSO Recitals stream features BSO trombonists Toby Oft, Stephen Lange, James Markey, and Principal Tuba Mike Roylance.

ENCORE BSO RECITALS, AVAILABLE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, STARTING AT NOON



This concert opens with Beethoven's String Trio in G, one of a set of three string trios representing the composer's most important and substantial chamber music works of the 1790s. The concert continues with a potpourri of music for low brass instruments ranging from Gabrieli's late 16th-century canzona and Contrapunctus IX from J.S. Bach's The Art of Fugue to a high-velocity work by West Virginia-born composer Kevin Day and a tribute to the musical society Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia by Chad "Sir Wick" Hughes.

Program Listing: Encore BSO Recitals, Thursday, October 15-releases at noon at www.bso.org and is available through Saturday, November 14

BEETHOVEN String Trio in G major, Op. 9, No. 1

Alexander Velinzon, violin; Danny Kim, viola; Adam Esbensen, cello

GABRIELI (trans. Mark LEWIS) Canzona Seconda

J.S. BACH (arr. Glenn SMITH) Contrapunctus IX from The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080

Kevin DAY Ignition

ELLINGTON (arr. Clarence HINES) Come Sunday

Chad "Sir Wick" HUGHES Tribute to Sinfonia

DEBUSSY Trois Chansons

Toby Oft, Stephen Lange, James Markey, trombones; Mike Roylance, tuba

Some Background on the Encore BSO Recitals Series

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.



Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org, is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19. Click here to view the complete listing for the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals programs and description of the highlights of the Encore BSO Recitals programs. Click here to view a quote from BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe about Encore BSO Recitals.

BSO HOMESCHOOL, AVAILABLE NOW



For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online tutorials with the subject of leadership conducting principles. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth and Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics and include demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST

ON WCRB 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on WCRB 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, 2015 winner of the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition, Seong-Jin Cho, performs Prokofiev's difficult but sparkling Piano Concerto No. 2. Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu (right) also leads Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, probably his most widely popular symphony. The composer's folk-music-influenced but unique and sophisticated voice is clearly heard in this beloved piece. Lintu also introduces to the BSO repertoire music by the contemporary Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, whose work has a physical, protean power not unrelated to Sibelius' music. She earned her doctorate at the University of California, San Diego, and her music has been performed by such ensembles as the New York, Los Angeles, and Berlin Philharmonic orchestras. For more information about future WCRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

BSO INTRODUCES COLLEGE CARD ONLINE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19-RELATED PERFORMANCE HIATUS

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

