Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents Danny Kim, Cliff Notez, Bonnie Bewick and More

THOMAS WILKINS, BSO MUSICIANS, AND MOE POPE AND STL GOLD IN MULTI-VIDEO COLLABORATION, US: SESSIONS, AVAILABLE NOW AT BSO.ORG/STLGLD

This week, on Monday, November 9, in the fourth of the six video podcasts, BSO violist Danny Kim and musician/filmmaker Cliff Notez join host Tim Hall (left) in a conversation including reflections on living in the moment onstage. On Wednesday, November 11, Tim Hall leads BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick, multi-instrumentalist/composer Chris Klaxton, and STL GLD drummer Jonathan Ulman on finding "the pocket" in music and breaking down social and musical barriers. On Friday, November 13, BSO piccolo player Cynthia Meyers and songwriter/performer Najee Janey join host Tim Hall in a conversation about finding inspiration and the creativity inside everyone.

In what is being described as a celebration of community, the BSO and Thomas Wilkins are delighted to present Us: Sessions, a collaborative video series with Boston-based hip-hop artist Moe Pope and the award-winning band STL GLD, marking the first public manifestation of a partnership, which began in 2018 during the BSO's three-year residency in Jamaica Plain. The series kicked off on Thursday, October 29, with the release of a powerful music video by STL GLD and eight members of the BSO string section, all playing on camera at home, in a special arrangement of STL GLD's 2019 song "With Me." Six conversations follow over the course of two weeks, one released each Monday (11/2 & 11/9), Wednesday (11/4 & 11/11), and Friday (11/6 & 11/13). The videos, along with bios and supplementary materials, are available at bso.org/stlgld.

ENCORE BSO RECITALS, AVAILABLE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, STARTING AT NOON AT WWW.BSO.ORG

Poulenc's Trio for winds and piano, a model of neoclassical style and French lyricism, opens this Boston Symphony Chamber Players program, which continues with three solo works. BSO Principal Flute Elizabeth Rowe performs innovative flutist-composer Allison Loggins-Hull's evocative Homeland, which explores racial injustice and the concept of belonging. Edwin Barker plays Hans Werner Henze's introspective solo bass piece S. Biagio 9 Agosto ore 1207, which refers in its title to an ancient Tuscan church. Violist Steven Ansell plays Stravinsky's ceremonially somber Elegy from 1944. The program culminates with one of the great chamber music works of the late Romantic era and one of Brahms' final compositions, the warm and lyrical Clarinet Trio, Op. 114, one of several works Brahms wrote for the clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld. For this performance, clarinetist William Hudgins joins cellist Blaise Déjardin and guest pianist Vivian Choi. Originally aired in last summer's Tanglewood Online Festival as part of the Recitals from the World Stage series. For more information on the Encore BSO Recitals series, click here. Click here to view a full listing of the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals series.



Program Listing: Encore BSO Recitals, Thursday, November 12-releases at noon at www.bso.org and is available through Thursday, November 19

POULENC Trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano

John Ferrillo, oboe; Richard Svoboda, bassoon; Vivian Choi, piano

Allison LOGGINS-HULL Homeland for solo flute

Elizabeth Rowe, flute

HENZE S. Biagio 9 agosto ore 1207 for solo bass

Edwin Barker, bass

STRAVINSKY Elegy for solo viola

Steven Ansell, viola

BRAHMS Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello, and piano, Op. 114

William Hudgins, clarinet; Blaise Déjardin, cello; Vivian Choi, piano

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST ON CRB CLASSICAL 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA



For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on CRB Classical 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, former Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Christoph von Dohnányi leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor with (right) soloist Martin Helmchen (a BSO debut), Bartók's Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta, and the world premiere of Jean-Frédéric Neuburger's BSO-commissioned Aube ("Dawn"). The broadcast origially aired on November 14, 2015. For more information about future CRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

COMPLIMENTARY ONLINE ACCESS FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS AND A NEWLY-REVISED ONLINE COLLEGE CARD

In appreciation for the support of essential workers in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Bank of America, is pleased to offer complimentary access to select online concerts and other programs. For additional information about the Essential Workers Program, visit www.bso.org/essential. The BSO also is proud to continue offering access for college students via the newly revised online College Card program, in partnership with the Arbella Insurance Foundation. For additional information, click here.

BSO EXPANDS ITS ONLINE CONTENT IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER UNDER THE NEW RUBRIC BSONOW

On October 28, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced details of its expanded digital content series BSONOW to be recorded at Symphony Hall and made available through bso.org/now beginning on November 19. Over the next six months, November through April, the BSO is committing to its online video presence on a whole new level, highlighting newly recorded performances by its beloved ensembles-the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops orchestras-while also shining a spotlight on individual BSO musicians in chamber music works, its BSO Youth and Family Concerts, and its unique educational and community partnerships. Now under the new rubric BSONOW, this newly recorded online video content, as well as related performances from the BSO Archives, will be released at bso.org/now on select Thursdays, at noon, November 19-April 29, and will remain available for 30 days after each initial posting. The BSO, Pops, and youth-focused video performances will be recorded from the stage of Symphony Hall-widely considered one of the top three acoustic concert halls in the world-which will also be featured for all its beautiful detail and historic significance.



Additional BSONOW programming details, January-April, will be announced on a rolling basis in order for the BSO to respond effectively to any changes in restrictions that might be implemented around official COVID-19 protocols. Click here for a joint statement about BSONOW from Mark Volpe, Andris Nelsons, Keith Lockhart, and Thomas Wilkins. For more information, click here.



BSONOW and the Encore BSO Recital series are part of the BSO's continuing series of online offerings created in response to the live performance hiatus imposed by regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing health crisis. In response to this hiatus from live performances, the BSO launched its expanded digital offerings on March 26 with BSO at Home and BSO HomeSchool, followed by Boston Pops at Home (all available at www.bso.org), the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival (www.tanglewood.org), and, currently, Encore BSO Recitals (www.bso.org), available through November 19. The success of these programs, which have generated millions of interactions-both directly with the actual online content and indirectly through the orchestra's social media channels about that content-has been an inspiration for the orchestra to continue to explore new ways of reaching its music community and beyond with new, innovative, and compelling programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 13, 2020, and continuing on through April 2021 and possibly beyond, the orchestra has been forced to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 BSO Youth Concert Series and 2019-20 BSO season and the entire 2020 Boston Pops, 2020 Tanglewood, 2020 Holiday Pops, and 2020-21 BSO seasons. The series of announcements detailing the full slate of cancellations by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, beginning on March 13, can be found here.

THE BSO'S REOPENING STRATEGY FOR ITS BSONOW ONLINE RECORDING SCHEDULE AT SYMPHONY HALL

Working with 9 Foundations, Inc., the BSO's reopening strategy for its BSONOW online recording schedule at Symphony Hall will include a robust testing schedule, two layers of daily screening, social distancing, universal masking, engineering controls, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. (Click here for additional details.) In addition, BSO musicians will sit on a 35.5 foot stage extension-more than doubling the size of the stage-especially built to accommodate official social distancing requirements between orchestra members.



With the health and safety of everyone involved the highest priority, the BSO will continually monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston, as well as its own team of experts, to determine when it can gradually start inviting audiences back to Symphony Hall and its other venues. The timing of this process will not be known for at least several months. All official Boston Symphony Orchestra updates will be announced through press releases and postings on www.bso.org.

