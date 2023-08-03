Boston Symphony Orchestra Approves New Three-Year Labor Agreement

The new contract restores traditional annual wage growth going forward and includes a “catch-up” increase for the musicians following a three-year pandemic pause.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Boston Symphony Orchestra Approves New Three-Year Labor Agreement

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's musicians and Board of Trustees are pleased to announce that they have ratified a new three-year labor agreement to take effect on August 28.

The new contract restores traditional annual wage growth going forward and includes a “catch-up” increase for the musicians following a three-year pandemic pause in their wages under the existing contract approved in 2020. The agreement also offers artistic management greater flexibility in scheduling concerts in both Boston and the Berkshires to respond to changes in audience preferences and to advance the organization's goals of achieving financial sustainability over the longer-term.

 

Joint Statement by Barbara Hostetter, BSO Board Chair; Todd Seeber, Chair of the BSO Players Committee; and Pat Hollenbeck, President of the Boston Musicians Association

“We are very pleased to have forged this new agreement in a spirit of genuine cooperation and goodwill and are collectively excited to open a new chapter in the BSO's long and storied history with a new three-year labor contract. The contract's terms recognize the financial sacrifices the orchestra made during the pandemic and their extraordinary contributions to making the BSO one of the world's most preeminent orchestras and teaching organizations. The agreement also responds to the need for greater flexibility in scheduling Boston Symphony and Boston Pops concerts to meet the evolving audience demand for live music performances in the post-pandemic world. Performing orchestral music in-person remains at the center of the BSO's mission, and this agreement will ensure that we can continue to do that at the highest level for years to come. We are especially proud to have reached a mutually satisfying agreement three weeks before the current contract was set to expire through a deeply collaborative process that strengthened our positive working relationship. We all agree that both the process and the outcome are 'wins' for the organization and audiences alike, and we look forward to continuing to work together collegially to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the Boston Symphony.”



