Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces Fall 2021 COVID Protocols for Symphony Hall

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's COVID protocols for the fall period of the 2021-22 BSO season at Symphony Hall, September 30-November 30, will require audience members to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result, either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or an antigen test taken within the last 24 hours. Options for proof of vaccination include showing a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record upon entering Symphony Hall. Proof of a negative test will be accepted for children under age 12.



The BSO's fall protocols will also require mask wearing except when patrons are actively eating and drinking, but will not include physical distancing. These COVID protocols will apply to all visitors to Symphony Hall, including those attending BSO performances, Boston Speakers Series events, Celebrity Series of Boston performances, Handel and Haydn Society concerts, and other public events. They are consistent with COVID protocols recently announced by other performance arts spaces and theaters in the Greater Boston area. As conditions evolve, the BSO will notify ticket buyers and update protocols-including those for performances after November 30-at bso.org/safety.

Statement from Gail Samuel, Eunice and Julian Cohen BSO President and Chief Executive Officer

"After an 18-month closure of Symphony Hall due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be presenting a season of Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts for audiences this year. By requiring vaccinations and masks, we hope that people will feel comfortable at concerts and know that we are doing all we can to create a safe environment to gather for the collective experience of live music. We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone-from loyal patrons to first-time visitors-to the BSO's home."

Program and Ticketing Details for the 2021-22 BSO Season

Single tickets for the 2021-22 BSO season, September 30-April 30, go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 8, by phone at 888-266-1200 or online at bso.org, where visitors can also find a program schedule for the 2021-22 BSO season.

In recognition of patron preference for flexibility, the orchestra is offering ticket buyers exchanges or credits up until 24 hours before the start of each performance until further notice; these options can be accessed by calling 617-266-1200 or emailing tickets@bso.org. Information about policies and procedures-as well as any updates-will be sent directly to ticket buyers by email communications and posted at bso.org/safety, with prompts also featured on the orchestra's social media platforms linking to more detailed information.

Celebrity Series audience members may contact the organization with any questions by emailing boxoffice@celebrityseries.org.

Handel + Haydn audience members may contact the organization with any questions by emailing boxoffice@handelhaydn.org,or by calling 617-266-3605, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaker Series audience members may contact the organization with any questions by emailing Jonathan Brader at brader@speakerseries.org.

Further Details on Symphony Hall Readiness for Fall Opening

Symphony Hall's air ventilation and filtration systems will meet or exceed the standards recommended by healthy building experts. The BSO also has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilÂ® (GBAC) STARâ„¢ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities, indicating that it has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning and disinfection and infectious disease prevention. Learn more at gbac.org.



In addition, the BSO has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management of Symphony Hall. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future. Visit wellhealthsafety.com for details.

The BSO's protocols will continue to be informed by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the BSO's own team of advisors and medical experts, including 9Foundations, led by Dr. Joseph G. Allen. The BSO's reopening plan for Symphony Hall has also considered input from BSO patrons through the Audience Outlook Monitor, a longitudinal survey sponsored locally by ArtsBoston and run nationally by independent consultant WolfBrown to track audience perceptions, concerns, and intentions during the pandemic. The BSO remains committed to tracking all aspects of the virus, monitoring and following the science behind all recommended protocols and restrictions, and updating ticket buyers every step of the way.