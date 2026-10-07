Boston Pops to Present A.R. Rahman and THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Concerts
Keith Lockhart will conduct programs celebrating the music of A.R. Rahman and the 40th anniversary of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series in May 2027.
Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops has announced two new programs featuring beloved scores from the award-winning feature films by renowned Indian composer A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) and Nintendo's iconic video game series The Legend of Zelda in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
The programs present music from soundtracks that have impacted moviegoers and gamers for decades — The Legend of Zelda series reached its 40-year milestone this year as a timeless classic of the action-adventure genre, while Rahman's works have come to define the sonic landscape of Tamil and Hindi-language films and have won him two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and raft of other awards and accolades.
A.R. Rahman – The Symphonic Experience (May 26, 7:30 p.m.) and The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert (May 29, 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. and May 30, 2 p.m.) are part of next year's Pops season to be announced in full in early February. Tickets to these shows are available on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at bso.org.
Statement from Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart:
'We're very excited to announce two shows for the Boston Pops' spring season, which will bring new experiences and audiences to Symphony Hall. The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert celebrating one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, and A.R. Rahman – The Symphonic Experience, featuring the music of the great Indian composer A.R. Rahman. These two programs bring beloved music for so many people, and so it's wonderful to be able to showcase them here at the Boston Pops. And they are just a teaser for all the fantastic programming we'll offer the people of Boston and beyond this spring.”
Program Details
A.R. Rahman – The Symphonic Experience
Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Wed., May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
A.R. Rahman is an iconic figure who has redefined Indian film and contemporary music and achieved international recognition as a true luminary in the industry. With a prolific body of work that spans across more than 160 film soundtracks and albums in over half a dozen languages, Rahman's compositions have touched the hearts of millions. His music has played an integral role in blockbuster movies such as Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Vande Mataram, Jodhaa Akbar, Ponniyin Selvan (I & II), Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, and countless more.
In 1991, his collaboration with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Roja propelled him to national stardom, earning him his first Indian National Award for Best Music Composer, a feat unprecedented for a debutant. Rahman has since claimed this prestigious honor five more times, setting a remarkable record in the industry.
In 1997, Sony Music recognized Rahman's exceptional talent and signed him as its first South Asian artist to commemorate India's 50 years of independence. The result was Vande Mataram, an album that rekindled the spirit of patriotism and resonated with Indians across the globe.
Rahman's global influence continued to soar when he collaborated with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber on the musical Bombay Dreams. The show achieved immense success, running for two years in London's West End and later premiering on Broadway.
In 2005, Rahman co-composed the stage production of The Lord of the Rings, one of the most ambitious stage productions ever undertaken.
The pinnacle of Rahman's global recognition arrived in 2008 with the astounding success of Slumdog Millionaire, earning him two Academy Awards, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA, among many other accolades.
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert
Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
The Legend of Zelda series has been one of Nintendo's most enduring and influential franchises since 1986 when the first video game in the series was released in Japan. Led by Lockhart, the Boston Pops bring the legend to life as part of Nintendo's official The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert celebration tour held across the globe in 2027 and including a variety of music from the series, from the nostalgic tunes to modern melodies, accompanied by high-definition images of gameplay.
These games tell a tale of good versus evil and revolve around a courageous hero named Link, a wise princess named Zelda, and a dark and powerful villain named Ganondorf—each representing one aspect of a divine energy known as the Triforce. Across generations, Link and Zelda stand against Ganondorf's relentless ambition, fighting to prevent him from plunging the kingdom of Hyrule into darkness.
For more information on The Legend of Zelda, visit zelda.nintendo.com.
Sat., May 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sun., May 30 at 2 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets to the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert and A.R. Rahman – The Symphonic Experience go on sale October 9 at 10 a.m. at bso.org/pops.
There is a 5-ticket limit per purchaser for each of The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert performances, and all tickets will be Mobile Delivery or Hold at Box Office. We have adopted this industry standard in order to better protect consumers from price gouging, hidden fees, and other deceptive practices by some third-party ticket resellers. As a further protection against fraudulent ticket sales.
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