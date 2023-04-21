Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces Boston Theater Marathon XXV, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.

Inspired by the iconic Boston Marathon, the Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) is a "theatre endurance event" that provides a unique showcase and connecting point for New England artists and audiences, and is an impressive demonstration of the depth and breadth of what is possible in a ten-minute script.

"At the heart of the Marathon is the mission to make connections between local playwrights and local theatres," BPT Artistic Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian says. "Ten minutes at a time, we hope to seed new collaborations and strengthen existing ones, ultimately encouraging more companies to consider producing new plays by local writers. We are so excited to celebrate 25 years of artist connections forged through the BTM!"

As in years past, net proceeds from the Boston Theater Marathon benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need.

"The Boston Theater Marathon is a pillar of the Boston arts community and a unique opportunity for an unprecedented level of collaboration," Alex Lonati, president of TCBF's board of directors, says. "It also makes an enormous difference in the work TCBF does, both in helping us to raise necessary funds for our artists and to help spread awareness of the resources we provide. The Marathon is truly one of the highlights of the year for all of us!"

This "silver anniversary" edition of the BTM will take place on the Kate Snodgrass Stage at Boston Playwrights' Theatre on Commonwealth Avenue. It is the first "Marathon" to take place since the renaming of the front theater space at BPT in honor of the organization's longtime artistic director who retired in 2022.

Boston Theater Marathon XXV will be divided into five blocks, each featuring ten plays and running approximately 100 minutes. Audience members can purchase tickets for a specific ten-play block-or to all five, for a total of ten hours of new plays by New England writers. BTM XXV will also be livestreamed so that new play fans can "attend" the event from any location.

Full event details and tickets are available on www.BostonPlaywrights.org.