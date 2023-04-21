Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7

Featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces Boston Theater Marathon XXV, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.

Inspired by the iconic Boston Marathon, the Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) is a "theatre endurance event" that provides a unique showcase and connecting point for New England artists and audiences, and is an impressive demonstration of the depth and breadth of what is possible in a ten-minute script.

"At the heart of the Marathon is the mission to make connections between local playwrights and local theatres," BPT Artistic Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian says. "Ten minutes at a time, we hope to seed new collaborations and strengthen existing ones, ultimately encouraging more companies to consider producing new plays by local writers. We are so excited to celebrate 25 years of artist connections forged through the BTM!"

As in years past, net proceeds from the Boston Theater Marathon benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need.

"The Boston Theater Marathon is a pillar of the Boston arts community and a unique opportunity for an unprecedented level of collaboration," Alex Lonati, president of TCBF's board of directors, says. "It also makes an enormous difference in the work TCBF does, both in helping us to raise necessary funds for our artists and to help spread awareness of the resources we provide. The Marathon is truly one of the highlights of the year for all of us!"

This "silver anniversary" edition of the BTM will take place on the Kate Snodgrass Stage at Boston Playwrights' Theatre on Commonwealth Avenue. It is the first "Marathon" to take place since the renaming of the front theater space at BPT in honor of the organization's longtime artistic director who retired in 2022.

Boston Theater Marathon XXV will be divided into five blocks, each featuring ten plays and running approximately 100 minutes. Audience members can purchase tickets for a specific ten-play block-or to all five, for a total of ten hours of new plays by New England writers. BTM XXV will also be livestreamed so that new play fans can "attend" the event from any location.

Full event details and tickets are available on www.BostonPlaywrights.org.




Coro Allegros Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN Photo
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater B Photo
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The Commonwealth
The Huntington Education Department has announced a busy spring season, with three programs returning full force since Covid-19 this March and April 2023.
THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts Photo
THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts
WatermelonAlligator Theatre Company presents the New England premiere of “The Way It Is,” by Donna Hoke, at Cotuit Center for the Arts’s Black Box Theater May 4th through May 21st. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Jess Wilson directs, assisted by Tony Ferreira of Swansea as stage manager.
BSO And Music Director Andris Nelsons To Return To Europe, August 25-September 8, For The Photo
BSO And Music Director Andris Nelsons To Return To Europe, August 25-September 8, For The First Time Since 2018
The Boston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, will return to Europe for the first time since 2018, with a nine-city, 12-concert tour to major music capitals in England, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, and France. Anne-Sophie Mutter and Jean-Yves Thibaudet—two of the world's most in-demand artists and frequent BSO collaborators for decades—will join the orchestra for performances throughout the tour. A detailed program listing is available at the end of the release.

More Hot Stories For You


Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7
April 21, 2023

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces Boston Theater Marathon XXV, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVENCoro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
April 21, 2023

Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The CommonwealthThe Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The Commonwealth
April 21, 2023

The Huntington Education Department has announced a busy spring season, with three programs returning full force since Covid-19 this March and April 2023.
THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the ArtsTHE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts
April 21, 2023

WatermelonAlligator Theatre Company presents the New England premiere of “The Way It Is,” by Donna Hoke, at Cotuit Center for the Arts’s Black Box Theater May 4th through May 21st. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Jess Wilson directs, assisted by Tony Ferreira of Swansea as stage manager.
Boston Conservatory At Berklee To Honor Cynthia Erivo And Awadagin Pratt At Commencement CeremonyBoston Conservatory At Berklee To Honor Cynthia Erivo And Awadagin Pratt At Commencement Ceremony
April 20, 2023

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Interim Executive Director Lucinda Carver will present an honorary doctorate in person to acclaimed concert pianist Awadagin Pratt and virtually to Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning actress, singer, author, and producer Cynthia Erivo at the Conservatory's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.
share