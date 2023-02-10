Boston Gay Men's Chorus Reboots BORN THIS WAY A Celebration Of Standing Out When You Don't Fit In

Spring concert will premiere the choral theater adaptation of popular children's book "A Peacock Among Pigeons" by Broadway composer John Bucchino

Tickets are now on sale for "Born This Way," to be performed March 11 and 12 by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus (BGMC) at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall. Featuring music from Broadway, Hollywood, the pop charts, and the world premiere of a stage adaptation of the award-winning book "A Peacock Among Pigeons" by composer John Bucchino, "Born This Way" will be Boston's feel-good concert of the spring.

"The anthem 'Born this Way' by Lady Gaga reminds everybody-including LGBTQ people- that they're perfect just the way they are. This concert is all about finding yourself, loving yourself, and simply being yourself," said BGMC Music Director Reuben Reynolds. "We share that story in an incredibly fun and moving way with the world premiere of 'A Peacock Among Pigeons.'"

"Born this Way" was originally scheduled to premiere in March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interim, "A Peacock Among Pigeons" became one of hundreds of books targeted for removal from schools or libraries because of LGBTQ or racial themes as part of a national campaign waged by right-wing conservatives.

Written by Tyler Curry and illustrated by Clarione Gutierrez, "A Peacock Among Pigeons" is a hopeful LGBTQ-themed children's book that tells the story of learning how to stand out when you don't fit in. The book was named the 2016 Top Children's Book by The Enchanted Page and won the 2016 Cultural Issues and Inspirational/Visionary categories by Early Reader. Broadway composer John Bucchino, best known for scoring the Broadway musical "A Catered Affair," which won the New York Drama League's Best Musical award and received 12 Drama Desk Award nominations, has composed a score and written lyrics for a choral stage performance based on the book. A portion of the costs of adapting the book into a composition were funded, in part, by an Equality Fund grant from The Boston Foundation, and the project was commissioned in partnership with the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus.

"This story is something that the world needs right now, and I'm so proud to play a part in bringing it to the stage," said Bucchino, whose compositions have been recorded by a range of artists from folk pop icons like Judy Collins and Art Garfunkel to theater luminaries like Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, and Liza Minnelli. "A Peacock Among Pigeons is a story about finding your own way in the world in the most lovely, fantastic, and whimsical way. With 200 voices, colorful costumes, and a small orchestra, this show is going to be absolutely incredible."

The first half of "Born This Way" opens with "Let It Sing" from the musical Violet which is about taking care of yourself. Other songs from the first half explore the theme of being true to yourself including the gay anthem "True Colors"; "You Will Be Found," from the 2015 musical Dear Evan Hansen; "The Village," which was written in response to former President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military; and the uplifting "Color Out of Colorado," which mocks attempts by lawmakers to regulate sexuality."

The second half will be the world premiere of "A Peacock Among Pigeons" featuring a full cast from the Chorus and an eight-piece orchestra.

"We're thrilled to finally bring this "Born this Way" to the stage and to give voice to the powerful message of 'A Peacock Among Pigeons': we're all worthy of kindness, love, and community, no matter our perceived 'differences,'" said BGMC Executive Director Sarah Shoffner. "This is an unapologetic celebration of self-acceptance."

Saturday March 11, 2023 at 8pm and Sunday March 12, 2023 at 3pm at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St., Boston, MA 02115. To purchase tickets, visit www.bgmc.org or call 617-542-SING (7464).