Boston Dance Theater Presents SURGE: A Series of Virtual Events

The series will take place every other Wednesday afternoon on Zoom from September-November.

This Fall, join distinguished arts+science innovators to experience the latest intersections between ocean science, dance choreography, and environmental activism happening in New England and beyond... Boston Dance Theater (BDT) invites you every other Wednesday afternoon this September-November to celebrate the launch of the Sea-Level Rise Project with a series of virtually curated events about the ocean, environmental activism, and the role that arts+science collaboration can play in creating a sustainable future. FREE ADMISSION with donations are encouraged to support the project. Advanced registration required at: www.bostondancetheater.com/sea-level-rise.

EVENTS

Sept 2 - 1PM PANEL: Gloria Benedikt (Arts+Science Program Director, International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis Vienna), Dr. Larry J. Pratt (Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution), and Jessie Jeanne Stinnett (Founder, Boston Dance Theater) consider the topic: Why should the arts work with science to achieve sustainability and what actions are currently being taken? Moderated by David Henry (Former Bill T. Jones Director/Curator of Performing Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston)

Sept 16 - 1PM INTERVIEW: Dr Larry J. Pratt (Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and Jessie Jeanne Stinnett (Founder, Boston Dance Theater) discuss their dance+science collaboration on the topic of sea level rise.

Sept 30 - 1PM DANCE FILM PREVIEW: Boston Dance Theater presents Surge a dance film by videographer Ernesto Galan (Scalped Productions) with choreography by Stinnett/BDT and scientific input by Dr. Pratt, shot on location at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, Cape Cod.

Oct 14 - 1PM LECTURE: Christopher Piecuch (Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) discusses the uncommonly known factors associated with sea level rise along the New England coastline.

Oct 28 - 1PM COOKING LESSON: Zagat's Boston Top 30 chef Fernanda Tapia (Former Owner, Comedor Newton) leads a cooking lesson using locally sourced ingredients and explains how to shop with sustainable ocean farming in mind.

Nov 14 - Evening (Exact time TBA) PERFORMANCE & PARTY: Celebrate the culmination of BDT's fall virtual programming with a virtual performance presented by Global Arts Live, followed by a virtual celebration party on BDT's Zoom channel!

