Boston Children's Chorus Presents LIFT EVERY VOICE AT THE TABLE

Boston Children's Chorus will present the culminating streaming concert of the season, "Lift Every Voice: At the Table" on May 30, 2021 at 4pm ET in conjunction with a pre-show singer-moderated interview, "Belonging in America," focusing on race, immigration and identity at 3:30pm ET.

In a nation formed of the stories and labors of people with varied backgrounds, BCC reflects on the strength and love achieved through unity and takes a closer look at what it means to belong in America. Together, we revel in the vibrant lived experiences that have gathered at the table. Named Boston's "Ambassadors of Harmony" by The Boston Globe, BCC harnesses the power of music to connect our city's diverse communities, cultivate empathy, and inspire social inquiry.

Tickets to both events are free and may be reserved at: https://give.bostonchildrenschorus.org/event/at-the-table/e328108

Andrés Holder, Executive Director of BCC says, "This season our singers have explored stories of migration and displacement, and sung songs of perseverance and hope. Now more than ever, our collective stories and experiences need to be shared. We welcome you to join us at the table, where you will hear calls for love and unity from our singers. The image of the crowded table, where each seat represents part of a diverse community, and each member's culture and humanity is uplifted, included, and valued is what we believe in here at Boston Children's Chorus. Thank you for joining us as we strive towards cultural equity, and highlight the joy, beauty, challenges and struggles of the many voices in the BCC community."

As part of BCC's commitment to a diverse and inclusive approach to choral programming that is truly representative of our community, the Opus Nuovo initiative was launched earlier this season. Over the next three years, BCC singers will collaborate with world-class artists from a wide range of cultural backgrounds to compose and publish ten new works.

In "Lift Every Voice: At the Table" BCC works with guest composers Sydney Guillaume, and Layth Sidiq to produce the first three works of Opus Nuovo. Lower choir singers collaborate with composer Omar Shahryar in a student-led songwriting project.

"At the Table" will also feature a pre-show student-led interview on the topic of belonging in America with some of Boston's key community leaders, including Alexandra Oliver-Dávila (Executive Director of Sociedad Latina), Imari Paris Jeffries (Executive Director of King Boston), Ben Hires (Executive Director of Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center), and Andrés Holder (Executive Director of Boston Children's Chorus). This pre-show event takes place on May 30, 2021 at 3:30pm ET, and is included as part of the free ticket registration.

During the "Lift Every Voice: At the Table" performance, BCC will award the Herbert Kiser Memorial Scholarship to a deserving BCC senior singer. The $10,000 scholarship is named after Herbert Randolph "Randy" Kiser, whose life was taken as a result of a racially motivated attack. The Kiser scholarship was established for the singular purpose of helping a young person realize their full potential, since Randy was unable to realize his. In celebration of the social aspect of BCC's mission-to serve as a catalyst for community-building and social healing, the Herbert Kiser Memorial Scholarship has chosen BCC as its home.

Program:

Crowded Table, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, and Brandi Carlile, arr. Whitney Simmonds

America Will Be!, Joel Thompson

The Journey of Feelings, Omar Shahryar

There's a Change A-Coming, Omar Shahryar

Waiting on the World to Change, John Mayer, arr. Nancy O'Connor

Running (Refugee Song), Gregory Porter, arr. Ayanna Woods

Reflection, Layth Sidiq

Menina Me Da Sua Mão, Brazilian Folk song, arr. Brad and Lucy Green

Finding A Home, Sydney Guillaume

Build a Bridge, Mavis Staples, arr. Nancy O'Connor