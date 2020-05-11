Boston Baroque To Re-imagine 20-21 Concert Season Due to Closure of Jordan Hall

On Friday afternoon, Boston Baroque learned that, due to the current COVID-19 situation, New England Conservatory made the decision to close Jordan Hall to outside organizations for the entire 2020-2021 concert season.

"As we move forward at this unprecedented time, Boston Baroque's goal remains the same: to make and share our music to fans everywhere, while ensuring the safety of our artists and audiences" said Executive Director Jennifer Hughes. "We have been anticipating this possibility and, now that it is here, we are pleased to be able to tell you that we are exploring a number of scenarios for the upcoming season, including the possibility of both live events and streaming."

While Boston Baroque works to determine the form that the season will take, subscription sales will temporarily be paused. Those who have already purchased tickets to the upcoming season can contact the box office at 617-987-8600 x1 to explore their options.

The six-time GRAMMY nominated Boston Baroque is the first permanent Baroque orchestra established in North America and, according to Fanfare Magazine, is widely regarded as "one of the world's premier period-instrument bands." The ensemble produces lively, emotionally charged, groundbreaking performances of Baroque and Classical works for today's audiences performed on instruments and using performance techniques that reflect the eras in which the music was composed.

Founded in 1973 as "Banchetto Musicale" by Music Director Martin Pearlman, Boston Baroque's orchestra is composed of some of the finest period-instrument players in the United States, and is frequently joined by the ensemble's professional chorus and by world-class instrumental and vocal soloists from around the globe. The ensemble has performed at major music centers across the United States and performed recently in Poland for the 2015 Beethoven Festival, with sold-out performances of Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 in Warsaw and Handel's Messiah in Katowice.

Boston Baroque reaches an international audience with its twenty-five acclaimed recordings. In 2012, the ensemble became the first American orchestra to record with the highly-regarded UK audiophile label Linn Records, and its release of The Creation received great critical acclaim. In April 2014, the orchestra recorded Monteverdi's rarely performed opera, Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria, which was released on Linn Records and received two nominations at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards.

Boston Baroque's recordings have received six GRAMMY Award Nominations: its 1992 release of Handel's Messiah, 1998 release of Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610, 2000 release of Bach's Mass in B Minor, 2015 release of Monteverdi's Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria, and 2018 release of Biber's The Mystery Sonatas.





