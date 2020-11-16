Boston Baroque Releases Handel's Giulio Cesare In EGITTO

Free full-length opera stars Metropolitan Opera star Susanna Phillips and countertenors Lawrence Zazzo and John Holiday.

Boston Baroque has introduced George Frideric Handel's glittering opera Giulio Cesare in Egitto, which premiered in 1724, as the next full-length concert release on Boston Baroque Live. Sparks fly and empires fall in this opera as the seductive and vengeful Cleopatra fights to claim the Egyptian throne with the help of her lover, Julius Caesar. Starting today, audiences can watch the opera, which was filmed in 2017, on the Boston Baroque Live platform at baroque.boston free for 30 days.

The all-star cast includes countertenor Lawrence Zazzo in the title role, soprano Susanna Phillips as Cleopatra, countertenor John Holiday as Tolomeo (Ptolomy), mezzo-soprano Ann McMahon Quintero as Cornelia, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Rivera as Sesto, with Music Director Martin Pearlman conducting. For detailed information about the program, read Music Director Martin Pearlman's program notes here.

Boston Baroque also continues its pop-up livestream concert series with "A Baroque Holiday" on Saturday, December 5 at 7pm featuring music by Charpentier, Corelli, Bach, and Vivaldi and soloists Christina Day Martinson and Aldo Abreu. Boston Baroque's entire 2020-2021 Virtual Season also includes the upcoming full-length release of Handel's Messiah, exclusive behind-the-scenes talks, and newly-produced documentary short films featuring our world-renowned musicians and soloists, produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen.

During what will be an unprecedented concert season for all arts organizations, Boston Baroque is committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music with audiences across Massachusetts and around the world. Single tickets and subscriptions to Boston Baroque's 2020-2021 Virtual Season are on sale now at baroque.boston.

BOSTON BAROQUE'S 2020-2021 MONTHLY RELEASES ON BOSTON BAROQUE LIVE

September 15, 2020: Beethoven's Fidelio

October 15, 2020: Biber's The Mystery Sonatas

November 15, 2020: Handel's Giulio Cesare

December 1, 2020: Handel's Messiah

December 31, 2020: New Year's Celebration

February 15, 2021: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

March 15, 2021: Highlights from Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea

April 15, 2021: Handel's Water Music Suite

May 15, 2021: Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

June 15, 2021: Handel's Jephtha

