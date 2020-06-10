Boston Baroque Presents Recorded Performance of Mozart's REQUIEM

Boston Baroque is introducing Mozart's Requiem, "Exsultate, jubilate," and Symphony No. 40 as the next full-length concert release on Boston Baroque Live. Starting today, audiences can watch the full-length concert on the Boston Baroque Live platform free for 30 days, featuring all-star soloists soprano Amanda Forsythe on both the Requiem and "Exsultate, jubilate," alto Ann McMahon Quintero, tenor Thomas Cooley, and bass Kevin Deas on the Requiem, and Boston Baroque's renowned chorus and orchestra.

Boston Baroque will release the concert on Amazon Prime Video after the first 30 days, where it will be free to Amazon Prime members to stream, and available to rent starting at $1.99. Boston Baroque's first full-length release, Handel's Agrippina, will also be made available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Recorded October 22, 2017, the performance features the drama and mystery of Mozart's Requiem, one of his best-known and most beloved works, alongside the joyful concert aria "Exsultate, jubilate," and the airy "Symphony No. 40." For detailed information about the program, read Music Director Martin Pearlman's Program Notes.

In response to the shuttering of concert halls around the world, Boston Baroque is committed to keeping the music alive for audiences. The organization will be releasing full-length opera productions and concerts of choral and orchestral works across multiple video platforms that can be accessed at Boston Baroque Live, a new portal on the Boston Baroque website, baroque.boston/live.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You