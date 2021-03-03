Boston Baroque Announces Pop-Up Livestream Concert On April 10

Boston Baroque ushers in spring with a new pop-up concert livestreamed for audiences featuring Handel's Gloria and J.S. Bach's Concert for Two Violins. The program will take place on Saturday, April 10th at 7pm live from Fraser Studio at GBH in Boston. Boston Baroque's renowned orchestra will perform the hour-long program with soloists soprano Amanda Forsythe, violinist Sarah Darling, and Boston Baroque concertmaster and recent GRAMMY-nominee Christina Day Martinson.

The program will begin with Arcangelo Corelli's delightful Concerto Grosso Op. 6, No. 10 in C Major followed by soprano Amanda Forsythe performing select arias from George Frideric Handel's Partenope, first premiered in 1730. Boston Baroque last performed the comic opera in full in 2012 with Forsythe in the titular role.

Concertmaster Christina Day Martinson and principal violinist Sarah Darling will then take the virtual stage to perform Johann Sebastian Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043. The two violins communicate throughout the work, with a subtle yet expressive interplay between the soloists. Bach premiered the work during a concert series with Collegium Musicum in Leipzig also around 1730. It is Bach's only concerto for two violins.

The program will conclude with Handel's sparkling Gloria featuring soprano soloist Amanda Forsythe. Discovered in 2001 by musicologist Hans Joachim Marx, the solo sacred cantata appears to be an early work by the composer from around 1707, as exemplified by the light, youthful character of the music.

During what has been an unprecedented concert season for all arts organizations and audiences alike, Boston Baroque remains committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music across Massachusetts and around the world. Musicians and crew are tested daily, and strict social distancing measures are followed during rehearsals and performances to ensure everyone's safety.

Single tickets for the program are $10, and may be purchased online at baroque.boston or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600.

Boston Baroque's entire 2020-2021 Virtual Season features full-length concerts and operas, including upcoming releases of Handel's Giulio Cesare in Egitto during November, and Handel's Messiah this December, and exclusive behind-the-scenes talks and newly-produced documentary short films featuring our world-renowned musicians and soloists, produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen.