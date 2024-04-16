Boston Ballet School Presents NEXT GENERATION A Performance Showcasing Young Dancers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Ballet School (BBS) presents Next Generation, an exciting one-night-only performance that showcases the future of our artform while empowering talented young dancers to achieve excellence in the professional realm. Next Generation is performed at Citizens Opera House on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Featuring dancers of Boston Ballet II, Graduate Program dancers, and students of Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts, the program includes George Balanchine's Serenade and an excerpt from The Four Temperaments, Marius Petipa's Satanella and Le Talisman, a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, Sonia Kim's Pièce Classique, and Andrea Schermoly's premiere, The Second.

“This annual program is an inspiring evening showcasing rising stars and the talent within Boston Ballet, Boston Ballet School, and Walnut Hill School for the Arts. It is my honor to witness their growth, talent, and professionalism. Next Generation truly highlights the exceptional training BBS provides,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.

The young dancers will be accompanied by the Next Generation Orchestra, led by the creative power of Boston Ballet Assistant Conductor Alyssa Wang. The Next Generation Orchestra provides a unique opportunity for music students to perform with a ballet production and receive mentoring by members of the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest orchestra in New England.

“These emerging professional dancers represent the best of what the future of ballet holds. They have earned this place on our mainstage and serve as inspiration for all those who follow,” said Managing Director of BBS Dave Czesniuk.

Next Generation 2024 is dedicated to the memory of Miss Sydelle Gomberg, Dean of the Arts at Walnut Hill School from 1978–1985 and cherished director of Boston Ballet School from 1985–1993. She was instrumental in advancing BBS as one of the leading ballet schools in the country.

Under the direction of Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Associate Director of Boston Ballet II (BBII) Joan Boada, BBII features classically trained young dancers as they begin their professional performing careers. This two-year program bridges the divide between training and professional careers with major dance companies. Dancers perform extensively with the main company, and in programs dedicated to works specifically selected and choreographed for BBII.

Boston Ballet School's Graduate program, led by Kathleen Mitchell, Boston Ballet School's Artistic Liaison and Director of the Graduate Program, introduces young artists to the daily life of a professional dancer. They train, rehearse, and perform alongside BBII and are individually mentored to help them understand the journey from student to working artist. Their daily schedule integrates closely with the Company. This unique season-long program prepares the next generation of ballet dancers for the transition from student to professional.

Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts offers Boston Ballet School's renowned dance education in conjunction with Walnut Hill School for the Arts unique college preparatory academic and rich residential life program to provide a holistic educational experience on Walnut Hill's scenic campus in Natick, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. WHS encompasses a unique, enriched environment for students in the arts, including exceptional music, theatre, and dance departments.

WBUR and Boston Magazine are the Exclusive Media Partners of Next Generation.

Taking place Wednesday, May 15 at 7 pm at Citizens Opera House (539 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111). Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit bostonballet.org or call 617.695.6955.

About Boston Ballet

Since 1963, Boston Ballet's internationally acclaimed performances of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballets, combined with a dedication to world-class dance education and community initiatives, have made the institution a leader in its field, with a 61-year history of promoting excellence and access to dance.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Executive Director Ming Min Hui, the Company maintains a diverse repertoire, ranging from full-length ballets to new works by some of today's finest choreographers. Boston Ballet's Second Company, Boston Ballet II, is comprised of dancers who gain experience by performing with the Company and independently.

Boston Ballet School, the official school of Boston Ballet, has a long-standing dedication to providing exceptional dance education and ballet training to students across three studios in Boston, Newton, and Natick. The School reaches more than 5,000 students (toddler to adult) each year through its core programs: Graduate Program, Professional Division at Walnut Hill, Classical Ballet Program, Children's Program, Adaptive Dance Program, and Adult Dance Program. Boston Ballet School also operates community education and arts experiences around Boston and beyond, providing programming, events, and activities that connect the community to dance. Community programs reach more than 4,000 individuals in Boston and the surrounding region each year through Citydance, workshops, and trainings.

For more information, please visit bostonballet.org.