Boston Ballet School Begins The 2021–2022 School Year

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces Boston Ballet School's (BBS) Director Margaret Tracey's decision to pursue new opportunities, new official school sponsors, COVID-19 protocols, and details on student participation in The Nutcracker.

"I express my thanks to Margaret for her incredible work throughout her 14-year tenure as Boston Ballet School Director," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "She has deftly managed our multifaceted programs across numerous studios, teaching and mentoring countless pre-professional students. Margaret also instituted a comprehensive wellness program and launched the annual Next Generation performance."

"I am incredibly proud of the growth BBS has enjoyed over the past 14 years I have had the privilege to serve as Director. BBS founder, E. Virginia Williams, believed in the value of a dance education for all. I know she would be proud to see the school's mission thriving as we train the next generation of dancers for our stage and share the love of dance across our community. The school has never been in a better place to continue to deliver the highest quality dance education to best meet the needs of our student body with a stellar faculty and interim leadership team in place, as we move into the 2021-22 school year," said Tracey.

Nissinen is Artistic Director of Boston Ballet School and works closely with Dave Czesniuk, Managing Director of Boston Ballet School, to support the vision, strategy, and continued growth of the school.

"Margaret has been the best partner I could hope for in helping Boston Ballet School achieve substantial growth and excellence over the past 14 years. Her legacy will live around us day to day as we work to support a thriving next generation of dancers and arts enthusiasts," Czesniuk said.

BBS will welcome BLOCH as the Official Slipper of BBS and Wear Moi as the Official Leotard of BBS this year. In addition to being a leader in the dance footwear industry for many years, BLOCH has an expansive color array of tights and slippers that support Boston Ballet's commitment to an inclusive environment. Wear Moi is a global dancewear brand offering innovative styles designed in France for dancers by dancers since 1992.