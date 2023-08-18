Boston Ballet Announces Ming Min Hui As Executive Director

Boston Ballet Board of Trustees Chair Jack Meyer and Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announce the appointment of Ming Min Hui as Executive Director. Hui has been serving as interim director since the departure of former Executive Director Meredith (Max) Hodges in July.

“I am thrilled to partner with Ming in her new role to usher in the next chapter of transformational growth at Boston Ballet,” said Nissinen. “She has distinguished herself as a trusted leader and strategic thinker and has served as a close partner since joining the organization in 2015. I am confident in Ming's steadfast and passionate leadership to guide Boston Ballet to the future.”

“It is truly an honor to serve Boston Ballet as Executive Director. I am deeply grateful to the organization for placing its trust in me and am excited to collaborate with Mikko as we steward this beloved cultural gem to new heights,” said Hui. “I have spent the last eight years under Max Hodges' mentorship and working closely with Boston Ballet's brilliant board, leadership, and staff. I am inspired daily by the incredible art-making, dance education, and community programs we deliver to the City of Boston and beyond. At the core of Boston Ballet is the belief that dance is for everyone – that a young Asian woman can authentically feel like this organization embraces and supports her as a leader speaks volumes to how Boston Ballet lives out this mission.”

Hui first joined Boston Ballet in 2015 as Chief of Staff through the Harvard Business School Leadership Fellows Program, leading significant capacity-building initiatives such as the upgrade of Boston Ballet's website and technology infrastructure and the relocation and expansion of Boston Ballet School's state-of-the-art Newton Studio. As the Ballet's Chief Financial Officer since 2019, Hui helped steward Boston Ballet's financial and operational stability through the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing leadership in the organization's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Hui has a demonstrated passion for the arts. She practiced ballet throughout her childhood and danced in the corps de ballet with Harbor Ballet Theatre. Throughout her career, Hui has interned and volunteered with various cultural institutions including Yale University Art Gallery, Museum of Chinese in America, and Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was elected to arts software company Tessitura Network's Board of Directors in 2022 and serves on the Finance Committee. She believes in the value of cross-sector experience and brings a for-profit background from her career in investment banking and corporate strategy at JPMorgan Chase to her work as an arts leader. Hui is a graduate of Yale University with a B.A. in English Literature and of Harvard Business School with an M.B.A. in General Management.

“I am incredibly confident in Ming and her ability to lead Boston Ballet in partnership with Mikko. Boston Ballet is coming out of the pandemic in a position of strength, poised for a bright future ahead. I'm certain Ming and her team will continue the Ballet's mission of innovative artmaking,” said Board of Trustees Chair Jack Meyer.

“As we led the executive search for Max's replacement, it was clear that there was no one better for the job than Ming,” said Laura Sen, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her extensive business and financial expertise, paired with her proven leadership abilities and institutional knowledge, will set Boston Ballet up for success for years to come.”

As the organization enters its 60th season, Boston Ballet continues its strong pandemic recovery and growth. Attendance for the 2022-2023 season reached the organization's second highest at Citizens Bank Opera House, with 170,000 patrons returning to live performances. Boston Ballet School has experienced record-breaking attendance to its world-renowned Summer Dance Program and shows signs of growth back to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. In its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and community access to world-class art, the organization reaches over 4,000 individuals in Boston and the surrounding areas each year through programs like Citydance and Adaptive Dance, Sensory Friendly performances of The Nutcracker, and ÜNI public art initiatives. The upcoming season opens in October 2023 at the Citizens Bank Opera House and highlights the evolution of the artform. It dares to break down barriers by presenting innovative new works, amplifying underrepresented voices, and re-inventing classics.