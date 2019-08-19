Boston Arts Festival Returns For The 17th Year

Supporting Boston's vibrant arts community, the Boston Arts Festival returns to the idyllic Christopher Columbus Park on September 7-8, 2019. The 17th annual event will feature more than fifty local artists and fourteen Boston bands, showcasing a wide range of art including paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, glass, woodworking, and more.

First hosted in 2003, the festival was created to bring local art and music back to the Boston area, giving art a spotlight and a chance to be freely shared with the public. All artists are Boston-area creatives and were chosen to showcase the diversity of Boston's art scene. The festival is also used as a way to promote the Open Studios, happening throughout the fall in each of Boston's neighborhoods.

"Boston has an amazing depth of artistic talent, across all genres of art," said Jen Matson, a photographer and organizer of the festival. "The festival is a way that art lovers can connect directly with the artist, learning more about their technique and the vision that inspired their work. It's an amazing two days, both for the artist and the festival attendees."

More than 50,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's festival. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to meet the artists and craftspeople and learn more about their work, from painting to photography, ceramics, jewelry and sculpture, and much more.

In addition to the visual artists, more than a dozen musicians will take the Waterfront Stage during the two-day event. Performers include: The 94s, Eduardo Betancourt, Andrew DiMarzo, Katie Dobbins, Emily and Jake, The Inebriations, Jeanette, Loft String Quartet, Anna May, James McCarthy, Prateek, and Urban Lunchmeat.

The 2019 Boston Arts Festival is presented by Ford and will take place Saturday, Sept. 7th and Sunday, Sept. 8th at Christopher Columbus Park. Hours for both days are 11am to 6pm. Admission is FREE and takes place rain or shine, is family-friendly, wheelchair and stroller accessible, and open to the public. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

Ford will be unveiling their 2020 lineup and offering attendees test drives of their latest models.

The Boston Arts Festival is also supported by Cascadian Farm, Verizon Fios, Artists Crossing, the Boston Cultural Council, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Boston Parks & Recreation, the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, and Piece by Piece Movers.

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston's waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston's historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is easily accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line also to Haymarket stop.

For more information, please visit https://thebostonartsfestival.com/





