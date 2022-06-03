Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Arts Academy Students Present Malcolm X Exhibit, June 17

Presented in partnership with Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Odyssey Opera and Castle of Our Skins.

Jun. 3, 2022  

A free Malcolm X exhibit at The Strand Theater will feature new works by Boston Arts Academy Students

Curated by Castle of Our Skins, Gallery X is a free exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of Malcolm X in anticipation of the New England premiere of Malcolm X opera (performed by the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera). Malcolm X's words will be on display (text and audio) and audience members will have a chance to share their own thoughts and reflections on Malcolm X. This past spring, Boston Arts Academy students created dance, vocal, and/or visual art works inspired by Malcolm X's history and legacy. Students' projects will be presented at The Strand before, during, and after the concert.

Friday, June 17 @ 6:30-11:30 p.m. (before, during and after the performance) at The Strand, 543 Columbia Road, Boston, MA, MBTA: Red to Andrew/Orange to Forest Hills to #16 or #17 Bus to Dudley St

FREE. No reservations required. For more information, visit BMOP.org or call 781.324.0396.



