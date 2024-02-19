Boston Art Song Society To Open Eighth Season With Major Works By Vaughan Williams

Prior to the start of its eighth season, Boston Art Song Society will present a special, one-night-only concert event.

The program, titled Silent Noon: The Songs of Ralph Vaughan Williams, will feature three major works by Vaughan Williams for tenor, baritone, and piano. In a first for the organization, it will also mark the world premiere performance of the song "Silent Noon" newly arranged for vocal duet and piano by Ethan DePuy.

DePuy, who also serves as Artistic Director of Boston Art Song Society, arranged the piece specifically with baritone Dana Whiteside's voice in mind.

"As an organization, we've been working to find the right time to work with Dana for a number of years now," said DePuy. "Knowing that we might have that opportunity, I wasn't going to let it pass us by. I was determined to make it a memorable night."

The new arrangement will be debuted by Whiteside and pianist Julia Scott Carey, with DePuy himself singing tenor. The program will also spotlight other important works by Vaughan Williams, including his Five Mystical Songs, On Wenlock Edge, and the groundbreaking Songs of Travel.

Whiteside, an established presence in the Boston classical music scene whose singing has been described by The Washington Post as "powerful and resonant," will make his Boston Art Song Society debut. His many solo engagements have included performances with Emmanuel Music, the Boston Pops, Boston Baroque, and the Boston Modern Orchestra Project.

Carey, whose resume highlights involvement in over forty opera and musical theater productions as pianist or music director, has composed works that have been performed by numerous orchestras including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops.

The performance will take place at the new Somerville Music Spaces outside of Teele Square.

Boston Art Song Society's eighth season opens on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 7:30pm with a performance at Somerville Music Spaces (1060 Broadway Suite C101B, Somerville, MA 02144).

Tickets available for purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293019®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsilentnoon.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.