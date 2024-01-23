BoriCorridor Tour 2024 Announces A Year Of Puerto Rican Programming In New York City

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Puerto Ricans in New York City will enjoy a full schedule of Puerto Rican music and theater throughout 2024 as part of the first tour by BoriCorridor, an initiative by Ágora Cultural Architects aimed at connecting island artists with audiences in the northeastern United States diaspora.

The inaugural BoriCorridor Tour program features artists residing on the island, well-known by local and diaspora audiences, stated Elsa Mosquera, founder and co-director of Ágora. Between March and November 2024, Teatro Breve, Hermes Croatto, Jazz Boricua, the theatrical play "Quíntuples," and singer-songwriter Kianí will visit the cities of Hartford, Boston, and New York.

"This first tour makes one of BoriCorridor's two objectives possible, which is to connect our artists with the nearly six million Puerto Ricans residing in the United States who long to connect with their Puerto Rican culture through the arts," expressed the leader of Ágora.

The diverse and exquisite program will kick off in March with "Las Jevas" by the theater collective Teatro Breve, famous for portraying Puerto Rican everyday life through their creative productions and clever characters.. In April, experienced keyboardist Ángel David Mattos and his Jazz Boricua quartet will bring their jazz fusions to the stage with dance, plena, and other melodies from the island's musical history.

Hermes Croatto, a splendid exponent of Puerto Rican folklore, Will Close the first season of the BoriCorridor Tour in May. The second part of the tour will take place in October and November 2024 with performances by singer-songwriter Kianí and the play "Quíntuples" by the celebrated Puerto Rican writer Luis Rafael Sánchez.

The dates for the performances and tickets for this BoriCorridor Tour are already available at www.boritix.com.

BoriCorridor came to light a year ago when the Mellon Foundation, the main sponsor of arts and humanities in the United States, allocated $700,000 to Ágora with a dual purpose: to create the first virtual map of cultural promoters offering services to Puerto Rican diasporic communities in 12 states in the northeastern United States, and to launch the first BoriCorridor artistic tour.

The virtual map or directory now includes an initial list of over 100 organizations in the northeastern United States identified by researchers from the Master's in Arts and Cultural Management at the University of Puerto Rico, said Ágora co-director Zeida García.

"We want all cultural spaces, festivals, promoters, and presenters providing services to Puerto Rican communities to be part of this directory, which will serve to develop new opportunities and continue promoting our Puerto Rican identity," García commented. These organizations can create their profile at Click Here.

 




