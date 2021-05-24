Boch Center Takes Significant Measures To Ensure A Safe Return To Live Performances

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and New England's largest cultural venue, announces safety protocols to reopen the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres to live performances.

Expanding on health guidelines required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and City of Boston, the Boch Center has adopted a comprehensive program of health safeguards designed to assure audiences of maximum protection against pathogens including the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Boch Center is the first Massachusetts-based performing arts venue to integrate ActivePure Technology as part of its COVID-19 protection protocols. ActivePure Technology, backed by extensive independent testing, is the fastest-acting, most powerful surface and air disinfecting technology available. The system evolved from the NASA space program and is now used by thousands of schools, hospitals, restaurants, event facilities, businesses, places of worship and residences worldwide. It inactivates up to 99.9 percent of surface and airborne contaminants within minutes or hours of operation (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, bacteria, mold, fungi and more) without the use of chemicals or ozone.

"We are thrilled to partner with ActivePure Technology to ensure the safe return of patrons in both the Wang and Shubert Theatres," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "Our theatres have been closed for the past 15 months, and as statewide safety restrictions are lifted, we want to provide an added layer of protection to give patrons full confidence that they can enjoy live performances and large gatherings again."

"ActivePure Technology enables us to go on the offensive against airborne and surface viral particles, including the COVID-19 virus, so we can reclaim spaces like gyms, restaurants and theatres that are near and dear to our hearts," said Joe Urso, Chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "Unlike conventional, passive, filtration-based air purifiers, ActivePure works immediately by rapidly and continuously filling a room with virus-neutralizing particles that render them harmless."

The Boch Center has implemented a number of important safety measures to ensure a safe return to its theatres. In addition to the ActivePure air purifying system, the Center's upgrades include touchless water faucets, contactless payment technology (box office and concessions), mobile ordering (concessions), hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatres, MERV-13 air filters, and increased outdoor air circulation.

The Boch Center is currently welcoming guests back for in-person private tours of the Wang Theatre, which include an exclusive look at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF). Live performances are scheduled to begin soon. Tickets and information can be found online at www.bochcenter.org.