Boch Center Launches GHOST LIGHT SERIES of Online Performances

The Boch Center is launching a new virtual video program called the "Ghost Light Series," NBC 10 Boston reports.

In the series, musical guests will play on stage beside the ghost light at the Wang Theatre, without an audience. The videos will be broadcast online for audiences at home.

"We really want people to know that we're here, that the lights are on," said Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, the Wang Theatre and the Shubert Theatre.

Spaulding says that he does not expect live performances to start up again until April 2021 at the earliest, or until there's a vaccine. He says that, while the virtual shows will not bring in money, it proves that performance is still important.

"Theaters don't die. We're not going to die," he said. "We'll be back."

Read more on NBC 10 Boston and watch the report below:

