Boch Center Announces An All-New Improv Comedy Experience For At-Home Audiences

The Boch Center, in partnership with Mills Entertainment, Laugh Boston, and John Tobin Presents, are excited to announce Improv legends and Whose Line is it Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood.

With theatres across the country temporarily closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.

In an innovative move, the Boch Center, in partnership with Mills Entertainment, John Tobin Presents, and Laugh Boston, are presenting an all-new compelling live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

This fully interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuitions. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won't find anywhere else!

Streaming directly to at-home audiences, Stream of Consciousness will play for on night only on August 15, 2020 at 8:00PM.

Passes to access this live streaming event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device and go on sale July, 31 at 12:00PM EST at www.bochcenter.org/colinandbrad.

For this limited run, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 200 passes available. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they're gone!

