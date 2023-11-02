Bob Franke To Celebrate Over 40 Years Of Artistry At Club Passim

Folk singer-songwriter Bob Franke will celebrate over 40 years of his artistry at Club Passim on November 24. He is considered one of the most prominent and influential folk songwriters since the commercial revival of the 1960s. His songs "Hard Love," "For Real," "Thanksgiving Eve," and "The Great Storm Is Over" have become an integral part of the American folk canon and are frequently sung by notable artists, amateur performers, church choirs, and campers. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Throughout a continually productive career spanning over 40 years, Franke has remained a popular concert headliner but also a beloved teacher of songwriting, always in demand at music camps, festivals, and summer workshops.

Franke learned his entertainment chops in the rough college of the streets, busking at Boston subway stops and street corners in the 1970s, where he began to express his faith in songs.

Franke's songs have been recorded by renowned artists such as Peter, Paul and Mary, June Tabor, Kathy Mattea, Tony Rice, Martin Simpson, John McCutcheon, Sally Rogers, Garnet Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and David Wilcox.

“Bob Franke's songs are touchstones to people. He's the kind of songwriter that other songwriters use as a reference point," said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Club Passim. “The tradition of his post-Thanksgiving show at Club Passim has been sorely missed since 2019 and I'm so thrilled to welcome him back home.”

His lyrics are widely recognized and used in various settings, including church marquees, tombstones, weddings, funerals, and christenings. They have appeared in the hymnals of multiple denominations, serve as templates for songwriting classes, and have been a source of inspiration for individuals dealing with real-life issues such as grief, addiction, divorce, and domestic abuse.

In addition to touring and making records, he founded the influential coffeehouse Saturday Night in Marblehead. The City of Salem commissioned him to write songs celebrating its rich history, and he spent 30 years as artist-in-residence at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, writing children's plays, liturgical music, and cantatas, including a Good Friday Cantata that is an Easter tradition for many New England folkies.

Bob Franke will play at Club Passim on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

