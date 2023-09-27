Blues Powerhouse And Guitar Slinger Larry McCray Is Coming To City Winery Boston, October 6

Blues guitarist Larry McCray brings his powerhouse sound to City Winery Boston on Friday October 6th at 8 pm.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Blues Powerhouse And Guitar Slinger Larry McCray Is Coming To City Winery Boston, October 6

Blues Powerhouse And Guitar Slinger Larry McCray Is Coming To City Winery Boston, October 6

Contemporary Blues powerhouse guitarist Larry McCray performs at City Winery Boston on Friday October 6.  Tickets for the 8:00 pm show are on sale at Click Here

 

Born in 1960, Larry McCray spent his early years on a farm on the Arkansas-Louisiana line, as the second youngest of nine siblings. His older (and only) sister, Clara, introduced him to the guitar and the transformative music of the three Kings of the blues (B.B., Freddie, and Albert). Clara opened a whole world for her brother, and by the late 80's McCray was attracting the attention of record executives. In the early 90's he released “Ambition,” his acclaimed first album, featuring a new age sound of blues distinctively blending components of blues, rock, and soul in his music.  

 

Over the next three decades of non-stop touring and recording, McCray has played and shared the stage with such blues greats as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, John Mayall, Johnny Winter, Robert Cray, Keb Mo, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Joe Bonamassa, as well as rock legends the Allman Brothers, Phil Lesh, Jonny Lang, Joe Walsh, Levon Helm, Chris Robinson, Dickey Betts, and countless others. 

 

McCray continues to move the sound of the blues forward and in 2022 released the 12-track “Blues Without You,” produced by Josh Smith and rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa on his Keeping the Blues Alive label. 

   

LARRY McCRAY performs at City Winery Boston on Friday, October 6th at 8:00 PM (doors at 6:00pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston. 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Umbrella Opens Season with LIZZIE Photo
The Umbrella Opens Season with LIZZIE

Discover the volcanic energy and powerful music of Lizzie, a grrrl-powered rock musical opening The Umbrella's season. Directed by Ilyse Robbins, this multimedia production defies stereotypes and brings the intriguing story of Lizzie Borden to life.

2
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Opens Its 2023-2024 Season With GASLIGHT Photo
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Opens Its 2023-2024 Season With GASLIGHT

MRT Gaslight opens its 2324 season with a thrilling production. Get ready for a captivating experience.

3
Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons Begins 10th Season October 5 Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons Begins 10th Season October 5

From October 5–21, Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons, now in his 10th year, leads the orchestra in 10 exciting concerts featuring both classical favorites and resonant contemporary compositions.

4
Review: POTUS At Speakeasy Stage is a Fast Paced Look At the Behind the Scenes of the Whit Photo
Review: POTUS At Speakeasy Stage is a Fast Paced Look At the Behind the Scenes of the White House

It’s well known that running this country as the President of the United States isn’t a one-man job. It takes an entire team of people to run this country, and many of those folks behind the scenes are women. However, due to the fears of some citizens, we have yet to have a woman serve as the President.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Norton Singers (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Titans of '80s Rock Tribute Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Legacy Project
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (9/26-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You