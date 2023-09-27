Blues Powerhouse And Guitar Slinger Larry McCray Is Coming To City Winery Boston, October 6

Contemporary Blues powerhouse guitarist Larry McCray performs at City Winery Boston on Friday October 6. Tickets for the 8:00 pm show are on sale at Click Here.

Born in 1960, Larry McCray spent his early years on a farm on the Arkansas-Louisiana line, as the second youngest of nine siblings. His older (and only) sister, Clara, introduced him to the guitar and the transformative music of the three Kings of the blues (B.B., Freddie, and Albert). Clara opened a whole world for her brother, and by the late 80's McCray was attracting the attention of record executives. In the early 90's he released “Ambition,” his acclaimed first album, featuring a new age sound of blues distinctively blending components of blues, rock, and soul in his music.

Over the next three decades of non-stop touring and recording, McCray has played and shared the stage with such blues greats as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, John Mayall, Johnny Winter, Robert Cray, Keb Mo, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Joe Bonamassa, as well as rock legends the Allman Brothers, Phil Lesh, Jonny Lang, Joe Walsh, Levon Helm, Chris Robinson, Dickey Betts, and countless others.

McCray continues to move the sound of the blues forward and in 2022 released the 12-track “Blues Without You,” produced by Josh Smith and rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa on his Keeping the Blues Alive label.

LARRY McCRAY performs at City Winery Boston on Friday, October 6th at 8:00 PM (doors at 6:00pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.