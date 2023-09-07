Blues Duo The Blue and Gold Will Celebrate Female Blues Musicians at Club Passim

Female duo The Blue And Gold will bring their unique blues sound to Club Passim on September 26. Featuring folk-roots guitarist/banjo player Trish Klein (The Be Good Tanyas, Po’ Girl) and award-winning blues singer Ndidi O., The Blue And Gold celebrates the legacy and influence of pioneering female blues musicians. Stripmall Ballads will open the show. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The Blue And Gold began in 2020 as a way to explore the lives and music of under-recognized female blues artists. Their debut self-titled album is a musical homage to the profound influence of Black female artists on the 20th-century country and blues traditions and on the evolution of all modern music. The 11-song record includes reinterpretations of the works of pioneering female artists Memphis Minnie, Lottie Kimbrough, Victoria Spivey, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and others, as well as one song by the legendary Indigenous songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Trish Klein, musician, songwriter, and producer has collaborated with some of the finest voices in Folk-roots / Americana music today, including Frazey Ford, Allison Russell, and Jolie Holland.

Ndidi Onukwulu, known as Ndidi O, is a two-time Juno nominated and WCMA Blues Artist of the Year. She has released five albums under her solo moniker and multiple singles as part of the trip-hop duo BOGA.

Boot-stomp-inducing banjo player Phillips Saylor Wisor known as Stripmall Ballads will open the show. Phillips has been a veteran of the underground North American folk scene for 20 years. His music is identifiable by the mountain banjo and his unique guitar style that combines Piedmont Blues, Bluegrass, and Psychedelic Country influences.

The Blue And Gold performs at Club Passim, in Cambridge, MA, on September 26, 2023. Tickets are $25 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street at the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.