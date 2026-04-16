Bill Hanney Receives Elliot Norton Prize; Full Nominations Revealed

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The Boston Theater Critics Association has announced the nominations for the 43rd Annual Elliot Norton Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 7 PM, at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. Tickets are now on sale.

This year's recipient of the 2026 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is award-winning owner/producer Bill Hanney who re-opened the nationally recognized North Shore Music Theatre and R.I.s landmark 500-seat professional summer theatre Theatre By The Sea, and whose work as a producer has been seen in New England, on Broadway, and in London's West End.

Special Citations will be awarded to:

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company in honor of its 30th Anniversary Season,

Blue Man Group in honor of its 30-year residency in Boston,

and to veteran arts administrators Temple Gill and Jim Torres in honor of their decades of service to the theater community.

The 2026 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Open Door Theater which has been making theater accessible on both sides of the curtain since 1980. They are one of the only integrated, accessible theater troupes in the nation to stage full-scale high-quality productions featuring actors who are Deaf, Blind, Disabled, Autistic, and Neurodiverse. All Open Door Theater productions are ASL interpreted, Open Captioned, Sensory Friendly and Audio Described.

Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, “As AI looms and our social and political environment grows increasingly surreal— the theater artists are keeping it real and telling human stories for warm-blooded audiences, stories that let us stand in each other's shoes and connect us to ourselves and each other. Let's celebrate these artists in person, for one fabulous evening!”

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jules Becker, Jared Bowen, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Charles Munitz, R. Scott Reedy, Shelley Sackett, Jacquinn Sinclair, Bob Verini, and Lynne Weiss) to honor the outstanding work of the season in Greater Boston.

The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. Despite shrinking governmental support for the arts, The Boston Theater Critics Association carries on Mr. Norton's legacy in championing our outstanding theater community!

Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a who's who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston's stages, including: Al Pacino, Chita Rivera, Olympia Dukakis, Faye Dunaway, August Wilson, Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Tommy Tune, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and Jason Robards Jr.

This year's recipient of The Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Bill Hanney who is honored and proud to have been responsible for the re-opening of the nationally renowned 1500-seat North Shore Music Theatre in 2010. Aside from his work operating North Shore Music Theatre, one of Bill's crowning achievements was the 2007 purchase and re-opening of Theatre By The Sea, a landmark 500-seat professional summer theatre and restaurant, which will be entering its twentieth successful season of operation in Matunuck, RI in 2026.

Bill is a co-producer on the new Broadway play, The Shark Is Broken, Alice In Wonderland in London's West End and recently co-produced a New York City workshop of The SeaView Nursing Home for the Newly Deceased. Bill is an investor in the recent Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin, as well as the First National Tour. Bill is currently expanding his group of live theatres with his new multi-venue concept “Bill Hanney's Entertainment Experience” (coming soon to Hyannis, MA and Portland, ME) which will host a combination of live theater, movies, concerts, and show clubs.

Boston Theater Critics Association's 43rd Annual Elliot Norton Awards

2026 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

Bill Hanney

Special Citations

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company in honor of its 30th Anniversary Season

Blue Man Group in honor of its 30-year residency in Boston

Arts administrators Temple Gill and Jim Torres in honor of their decades of service to the theater community

2026 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award

Open Door Theater, which has been making theater accessible on both sides of the curtain since 1980. They are one of the only integrated, accessible theater troupes in the nation to stage full-scale high-quality productions featuring actors who are Deaf, Blind, Disabled, Autistic, and Neurodiverse. All Open Door Theater productions are ASL interpreted, Open Captioned, Sensory Friendly and Audio Described.

Visiting Awardees

Outstanding Visiting Play

“Our Class,” Arlekin

Outstanding Visiting Musical

“Suffs,” Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Performance in a Visiting Musical

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Performance in a Visiting Play

Chulpan Khamatova, “Our Class,” Arlekin

Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance

Eddie Izzard, “The Tragedy of Hamlet,” Boch Center

Nominations

Outstanding Play, Large

“Don't Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

“The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

“Misery,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

“We Had a World,” The Huntington

“What You Are Now,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Play, Midsize

“The Garbologists,” Gloucester Stage

“The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

“Jaja's African Hair Braiding,” SpeakEasy Stage

“The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

“Our Town,” Lyric Stage Boston

Outstanding Play, Small

“the beautiful land I seek (la linda tierra que busco yo),” Teatro Chelsea

“Is This a Room,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

“The Meeting Tree,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with Front Porch Arts Collective

“Mother Mary,” Boston Playwrights' Theatre

“The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Outstanding Musical

“Crowns,” Moonbox Productions

“Fun Home,” The Huntington

“The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

“Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

“tick, tick…BOOM!,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large

Will Conard, “We Had a World,” The Huntington

Nora Eschenheimer, “As You Like It,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Karen MacDonald, “Misery,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Jessica Pimentel, “Don't Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

Allison Jean White, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize

Thomika Marie Bridwell, “The Garbologists,” Gloucester Stage

Josephine Moshiri Elwood, “Job,” SpeakEasy Stage

Paul Melendy, “Featherbaby,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Paul Melendy, “The Garbologists,” Gloucester Stage

Nael Nacer, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small

Adriana Alvarez, “Mother Mary,” Boston Playwrights' Theatre

Dominic Carter, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Tara Forseth, “Mother Mary,” Boston Playwrights' Theatre

Parker Jennings, “Is This a Room,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Nathaniel Justiniano, “the beautiful land I seek (la linda tierra que busco yo),” Teatro Chelsea

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large

Sonnie Brown, “What You Are Now,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Kate Fitzgerald, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Evelyn Howe, “Don't Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

Eva Kaminsky, “We Had a World,” The Huntington

Amy Resnick, “We Had a World,” The Huntington

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize

Liza Giangrande, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

De'Lon Grant, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Josephine Moshiri Elwood, “Our Town,” Lyric Stage Boston

Patrick O'Konis, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Jules Talbot, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small

Sehnaz Dirik, “A View from the Bridge,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Nicholas Papayoanou, “You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World!,” Company One Theatre

Jacqui Parker, “The Meeting Tree,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with Front Porch Arts Collective

Kiera Prusmack, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Adrian Roberts, “The Ceremony,” CHUANG Stage in partnership with Boston Playwrights' Theatre and Boston University College of Fine Arts, School of Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Sehnaz Dirik, “Blood Brothers,” Theater UnCorked

Liza Giangrande, “The Spitfire Grill,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Didi Romero, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Johnny Shea, “tick, tick…BOOM!,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Emily Skinner, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Aaron Arnell Harrington, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Vanessa Calantropo, “tick, tick…BOOM!,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Joshua Grosso, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Sarah-Anne Martinez, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Lyla Randall, “Fun Home,” The Huntington

Outstanding Choreography

Rachel Bertone, “Evita,” Reagle Music Theatre

​​​​​​​Briana Fallon, “The Wizard of Oz,” North Shore Music Theatre

Hallie Nowicki, “Sweeney Claus: The Demon Father of Sleet Street,” Gold Dust Orphans

Ilyse Robbins, “tick, tick…BOOM!,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Marcos Santana, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Outstanding Director, Large

Logan Ellis, “Fun Home,” The Huntington

Loretta Greco, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Loretta Greco, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

David Mendizábal, “Don't Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

​​​​​​​Marcos Santana, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Outstanding Director, Midsize

Doug Lockwood, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Ilyse Robbins, “tick, tick…BOOM!,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Regine Vital, “Crowns,” Moonbox Productions

Summer L. Williams, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding,” SpeakEasy Stage

Outstanding Director, Small

Danielle Fauteux Jacques, “Is This a Room,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

David R. Gammons, “A View from the Bridge,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Armando Rivera, “the beautiful land I seek (la linda tierra que busco yo),” Teatro Chelsea

Elaine Vaan Hogue, “Mother Mary,” Boston Playwrights’ Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large

Andrew Boyce, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Andrew Boyce and Se Hyun Oh, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Ryan M. Howell, “The Wizard of Oz,” North Shore Music Theatre

Tanya Orellana, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

Tanya Orellana, “Fun Home,” The Huntington

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small

Janie E. Howland, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” SpeakEasy Stage

Ben Lieberson and Pamela Hersch, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Jenna McFarland Lord, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Cristina Todesco, “The Meeting Tree,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with Front Porch Arts Collective

Sibyl Wickersheimer and Jared Mezzocchi, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large

Christopher Akerlind, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Bradley King, “Wonder,” American Repertory Theater

Jack Mehler, “The Wizard of Oz,” North Shore Music Theatre

Philip Rosenberg, “Fun Home,” The Huntington

Cha See, “Don’t Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small

Amanda Fallon, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Kevin Fulton, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Brian Lilienthal, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Elmer Martinez, “Macbeth,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Eduardo M. Ramirez, “Silent Sky,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Outstanding Costume Design, Large

Miranda Giurleo, “As You Like It,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Rebecca Glick, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Alex Jaeger, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

Celeste Jennings, “Fun Home,” The Huntington

Jennifer Von Mayrhauser, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small

Seth Bodie, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Danielle Domingue Sumi, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” SpeakEasy Stage

Chloe Moore, “The Ceremony,” CHUANG Stage in partnership with Boston Playwrights’ Theatre and Boston University College of Fine Arts, School of Theatre

E. Rosser, “Crowns,” Moonbox Productions

Nia Safarr Banks, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Outstanding Sound Design, Large

Alex Berg, “Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

Megumi Katayama, “The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

David Remedios, “Misery,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Jake Rodriguez with Alexandra Buschman-Román and Jason Stamberger, “Don’t

Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

David Van Tieghem, “The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small

Julian Crocamo, “The Garbologists,” Gloucester Stage

Aubrey Dube, “The Glass Menagerie,” Gloucester Stage

Christian Frederickson, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Joshua Jackson, “The Mountaintop,” Front Porch Arts Collective in collaboration with The Suffolk University Modern Theatre

Joseph Lark-Riley, “Is This a Room,” Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Solo Performance

Kevin Kling, “Kevin Kling: Unraveled,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Valyn Lyric Turner, “No Child…,” Gloucester Stage

Outstanding New Script

Sam Chanse, “What You Are Now,” Merrimack Repertory Theatre

B. Elle Borders, “The Meeting Tree,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with Front Porch Arts Collective

KJ Moran Velz, “Mother Mary,” Boston Playwrights’ Theatre

David Templeton, “Featherbaby,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Ken Urban, “The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

Outstanding Ensemble

“Crowns,” Moonbox Productions

“Don’t Eat the Mangos,” The Huntington

“The Hills of California,” The Huntington in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” SpeakEasy Stage

“The Light in the Piazza,” The Huntington

“The Meeting Tree,” Company One Theatre in collaboration with Front Porch Arts Collective

“The Moderate,” a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production, presented by Central Square Theater

“Our Town,” Lyric Stage Boston

“Rent,” North Shore Music Theatre

“Sweeney Claus: The Demon Father of Sleet Street,” Gold Dust Orphans