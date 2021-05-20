Bianca Del Rio Will Bring Her 'Unsanitized' Comedy Tour to Boston in October

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio announces her Unsanitized Comedy Tour which will play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on October 26. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am and can be purchased online at www.bochcenter.org. Bianca Del Rio made history on her "It's Jester Joke" stand-up tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall. All along her "Unsanitized" stand-up tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.

Bianca Del Rio is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.