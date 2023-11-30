Bianca Del Rio Brings New DEAD INSIDE Stand-Up Comedy Tour To Boston This March

Bianca Del Rio has officially announced her new North American stand-up comedy tour titled “Dead Inside.” The tour will take the Drag Race icon to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Friday, March 1, 2024.

As the seasoned comic's sixth large-scale stand-up tour, “Dead Inside” will cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture, and everyday life through the eyes of someone who's "dead inside," finding humor in everything. Tickets will go on sale Friday November 17, 2023 at 10AM EST at bochcenter.org.

"The world is on fire, but I'm not concerned. I'm DEAD INSIDE and find humor in EVERYTHING,” Bianca shared. “If you're not easily offended and ready for a night of irreverent humor – get in, losers we're going for a ride!"

Fans can expect their favorite self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" to return to the stage with the same lightning-fast wit and razor-sharp tongue they've grown to love. Bianca is a pro at entertaining the masses, and audiences can look forward to an abundance of interaction between the comedic icon and her crowd. After all, when the "Joan Rivers of the Drag World" has a microphone in her hands, no one is safe.

“Dead Inside” follows the massive success of Bianca's two most recent comedy tours, “Unsanitized,” during which she performed to sold out audiences in 99 cities across 27 countries, and “It's Jester Joke,” making history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, selling out both venues.

About Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio, dubbed “The Joan Rivers of the Drag World” by the New York Times, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. Fierce, funny, and fabulous, she has cemented her place in the pop culture Hall of Fame since appearing on the Emmy-Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race. Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing, and politically incorrect humor Bianca won the show's sixth season as a fan favorite. She has since been named one of New York Magazine's “Most Powerful Drag Queens,” where they described her as “the queen of all Drag Race queens” due to her dynamic career of comedy, hosting, and successful global tours.

Among Bianca's most notable film accomplishments are her starring roles in the feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016), Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today Bianca. Bianca also had a recurring role as a judge on Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, where teams of celebrity drag queens competed to see who could throw the most fabulous dinner party. Bianca also served as host of The Pit Stop, the online recap show for RuPaul's Drag Race, where she and a guest discussed the show's latest episodes after each aired.

Del Rio recently completed her fifth worldwide comedy tour, Unsanitized, playing to sold out audiences in 27 countries. This was coming off making history in 2019 on her It's Jester Joke tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. She has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (Harper Collins 2018). Del Rio also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie where she played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

For all things Bianca, visit her website TheBiancaDelRio.com.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.