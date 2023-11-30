Berkshire Theatre Group Unveils Winter/Spring 2024 Season Featuring National Acts, Regional Bands & More

Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the 2024 winter and spring season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

This lineup caters to diverse tastes, encompassing national performing acts, local and regional bands, as well as family programming as part of the 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival, highlighting the talents of middle and high school students from Berkshire County.

Artistic Director of Programming Tor Krautter says: "I'm excited to curate the Colonial's concert series again this year! Anticipate an incredible winter/spring lineup featuring a fantastic array of local, regional and national artists, promising an electrifying season of live music, comedy and more."

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: The Best of the ‘70s (2/10) and Andy Gross Live: Are You Kidding Me? Tour (3/9).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Rev Tor's Annual Dead of Winter Jam Featuring Dead Man's Waltz and Friends (2/3); Changes In Latitudes: The Premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show (2/24); Zep & Co.: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Bad Company (3/2); Leppard: The Def Leppard Experience Featuring Andrew Freeman with Special Guest Randy Cormier's “Best of the ‘80s” (3/16) and Running On Jackson: The Premier Jackson Browne Tribute Concert (3/22).

As part of the 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival, BTG presents BTG PLAYS! 2023-2024 Touring Show Magic Tree House Merlin Missions: Winter of the Ice Wizard based on the book Magic Tree House Merlin Mission #4 Winter of the Ice Wizard by Mary Pope Osborne, book and lyrics by Will Osborne and Jenny Laird, music and lyrics by Randy Courts and directed by Kathy Jo Grover on Saturday, February 17 at 2pm at the Colonial.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.



Tickets for this production go on sale Friday, December 1 at 12pm.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

The Best of the ‘70s

Saturday, February 10 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30





Step into a timeless musical journey with The Best of the ‘70s, an electrifying celebration of the greatest music of all time! Get ready to groove to the legendary tunes of Neil Young, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, Elton John, CCR, David Bowie, John Denver, Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Pink Floyd, America, Don McLean, James Taylor, CSN, Billy Joel, Cat Stevens, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, The Band, Kenny Rogers, Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Buffett, The Grateful Dead, and an incredible roster of even more iconic artists!

This spectacular show boasts a powerhouse 12-piece live band that'll have you dancing in the aisles. Led by three world-class vocalists, Eric Herbst, Angela Clemmons, and Sharon Jerry-Collins, the band features talent from Eric's renowned group DizzyFish and the iconic Uptown Horns.

Join us for an unforgettable night filled with hits that defined an era, performed live by some of the finest musicians in the industry. Don't miss your chance to relive the magic of the ‘70s with a concert experience that will transport you back in time!

Andy Gross Live: Are You Kidding Me? Tour

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Prepare to be amazed and entertained by the unparalleled talents of Andy Gross, a triple threat performer who seamlessly blends comedy, magic and ventriloquism, crafting an unforgettable evening of laughter and intrigue.

With over 1 billion online views of his viral videos, Andy Gross has become a sensation, with some of the most recognized magic videos ever seen. His live shows are hailed as some of the best touring comedy magic spectacles today, consistently selling out venues and amassing a devoted following.

His performances, which merge stand-up comedy, mind-bending magic and remarkable ventriloquism, have earned him acclaim among his peers and audiences alike. Audiences rave about his quick wit, comparing his ad-libs during stand-up to legends like Don Rickles and Robin Williams. His astounding talent in voice throwing must be heard to be believed.

Andy Gross is a master entertainer, leaving audiences spellbound and mesmerized.

Rev Tor's Annual Dead of Winter Jam

Featuring Dead Man's Waltz & Friends

Saturday, February 3 at 7:30pm

Tickets: General Admission $25 in Advance; $35 Day of Show

Hosted by Rev Tor's Dead Man's Waltz, this annual mid-winter celebration honors 59 years of Grateful Dead music and includes a slew of special guests, including Mark Mercier (Max Creek), Michael Butler (Bearly Dead), Force (The Alchemystics), Wanda Houston (The Rejuvenators), and Mike Wood (Rebel Alliance).



Interweaving the classic songs and jams of The Grateful Dead, Dead Man's Waltz is an all-star collective from the Northeast festival scene. Dead Man's Waltz features top-notch musicianship and offers a refreshing twist to the music of The Grateful Dead. While staying true to the spirit of the music, the band members put their own dynamic spin on a vast catalog of beloved songs that are now part of the new American songbook.

Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry in need.

Changes in Latitudes: The Premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Discover the ultimate tribute to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett, with Changes In Latitudes. As the country's leading tribute show, they've entertained audiences nationwide for over sixteen years, bringing the irresistible rhythms of "Trop Rock" to life. Join the party as this acclaimed band crafts an authentic beach vibe, complete with dancing conga lines and family-friendly fun that spans generations.

From coast to coast and even across the seas, Changes In Latitudes has left its mark, from the sun-soaked shores of Barbados to the heart of Chicago and even aboard Disney cruise ships. Their performances have broken attendance records, captivating crowds of 6,500 at the National Hamburger Festival and gracing the stages where Jimmy Buffett's own "Coral Reefer Band" members have joined in their musical journey.

Steve Kareta leads the charge, channeling Jimmy's laid-back storytelling style while the ensemble of talented musicians transports you on a musical voyage through the Caribbean. Their attention to detail is remarkable, recreating Jimmy's stage setup for an authentic concert experience. Get ready to sway to beloved classics like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger In Paradise” and “Volcano,” alongside Buffett's iconic hits such as “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes.” Plus, expect surprises like renditions of “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Southern Cross” and the infectious collaboration "It's Five O'clock Somewhere" with Alan Jackson.

Experience the magic of Jimmy Buffett brought to life by Changes In Latitudes. It's a tropical escape you won't want to miss!

Zep & Co.: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Bad Company

Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Prepare for an electrifying rock experience with Zep & Co. as they merge the best of Led Zeppelin and Bad Company into an epic, powerhouse performance. This full-throttle rock show unleashes the monumental hits and cherished deep cuts that defined the era of these iconic arena rock legends.

Few can emulate the legendary vocals of Robert Plant or the soulful delivery of Paul Rodgers, but lead singer Rob Zawasha effortlessly channels both. Back in 1974, Led Zeppelin blazed a trail by launching Swan Song Records, a label dedicated to promoting their own music and discovering new talents like Bad Company, whose self-titled debut became the label's inaugural US release. Decades later, Zep & Co. keeps the flame alive for the timeless classics of these rock titans.