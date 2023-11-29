Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances run from December 7 through December 23.

Nov. 29, 2023

Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the return of its cherished tradition, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted by Eric Hill and directed by Eric Hill and David Adkins. This heartwarming production, which last graced The Unicorn Theatre in 2010, is set to captivate audiences once again at its original home from December 7 through December 23 featuring more than 25 local community members.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who embarks on a transformative journey guided by four spirits. This enchanting story, set against the backdrop of Victorian England, is brimming with terrific twists and infused with the joyous spirit of Christmas.

Gather your loved ones and immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season. BTG invites you to experience the joy and redemptive power of Christmas in this enchanting production of A Christmas Carol. Don't miss your chance to witness this heartwarming tale of transformation and rediscover the true meaning of the season.

Kim’s Christmas Cottage: A Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Welcome to Kim's Christmas Cottage! Nestled within the enchanting confines of BTG's Stockbridge campus, this exclusive pop-up holiday shop awaits ticket holders of A Christmas Carol and/or Winterlights at Naumkeag one hour before showtime and during intermission. In addition to an array of hot beverages, seasonal snacks, wine and beer, Kim's Christmas Cottage offers a treasure trove of holiday items. You'll find exquisite Gentlewater Jewelry, cozy handmade scarves and blankets perfect for the season, Shire Fire's holiday candles casting a warm glow, vintage crystal glassware adding a touch of elegance, and an assortment of Christmas items to enchant your home. Discover locally sourced delights like honey and maple syrup from nearby farms, and explore exclusive BTG swag, allowing you to carry the magic of the season home with you. Prepare to step into a world where holiday wonders await at every turn.

Experience the magic of the season with a touch of Victorian charm! Before each performance, delight in the harmonious melodies of Victorian Christmas carolers performing on the Unicorn patio. But that's just the beginning! Dive deeper into the festive spirit with a lineup of special events on select nights. Don't miss "Jingle & Click," a merry photo shoot featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Merry Elf on Wednesday, December 13 from 6pm to 7pm. And for those with a creative streak, join "Yuletide Creations" on Saturday, December 16 for a joyful crafting session led by BTG’s Director of Education, Allison Rachele Bayles, from 1pm to 2pm and 6pm to 7pm.

Kim's Christmas Cottage is your haven for joy and celebration, where cherished memories are crafted and the holiday spirit comes to life. Don't miss the opportunity to make this holiday season truly magical!


