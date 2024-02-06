Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Andy Gross, Concerts, and More at the Colonial This March

Join Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire, Artistic Director and CEO, in March for an extraordinary lineup at The Colonial Theatre. The diverse array of events promises an unforgettable experience for audiences, showcasing a national performing act, local and regional bands and a dance party on the Colonial stage.

Highlighted performances include Andy Gross Live: Are You Kidding Me? Tour (3/9); Zep & Co: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Bad Company (3/2); Leppard: The Def Leppard Experience Featuring Andrew Freeman with Special Guest Randy Cormier's “Best of the ‘80s” (3/16) and Running On Jackson: The Premier Jackson Browne Tribute Concert (3/22). Also, don't miss Dawn of the Divas Dance Party with DJ BFG (3/1).

Andy Gross Live: Are You Kidding Me? Tour

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Prepare to be amazed and entertained by the unparalleled talents of Andy Gross, a triple threat performer who seamlessly blends comedy, magic and ventriloquism, crafting an unforgettable evening of laughter and intrigue.

With over 1 billion online views of his viral videos, Andy Gross has become a sensation, with some of the most recognized magic videos ever seen. His live shows are hailed as some of the best touring comedy magic spectacles today, consistently selling out venues and amassing a devoted following.

His performances, which merge stand-up comedy, mind-bending magic and remarkable ventriloquism, have earned him acclaim among his peers and audiences alike. Audiences rave about his quick wit, comparing his ad-libs during stand-up to legends like Don Rickles and Robin Williams. His astounding talent in voice throwing must be heard to be believed.

Andy Gross is a master entertainer, leaving audiences spellbound and mesmerized.

Concerts at the Colonial

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Zep & Co: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Bad Company

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready to be swept away in a rock spectacle like no other as Zep & Co. fuses the best of Bad Company and Led Zeppelin in an epic, powerhouse performance. Brace yourself for an electrifying showcase of monumental hits and cherished deep cuts that shaped the era of these iconic arena rock legends.

Featuring the soul-stirring sounds of Bad Company, Zep & Co. will have you grooving to the irresistible rhythms of "Feel Like Makin' Love." Let the mystical allure of "Rock 'n' Fantasy" captivate your senses, and be transported to another dimension by the cosmic vibes of "Shooting Star."

Led Zeppelin's thunderous presence will rock you to your core, including the Viking-inspired anthem "Immigrant Song." Experience the ethereal journey of "Stairway to Heaven," feel the pulsating energy of "Black Dog," and surrender to the mesmerizing allure of "Whole Lotta Love."

Lead singer Rob Zawasha effortlessly channels the legendary vocals of Robert Plant and the soulful delivery of Paul Rodgers, delivering a performance that pays homage to the roots of rock greatness. As Zep & Co. takes the stage, you'll be immersed in an unforgettable journey through the roaring anthems and hidden gems of two of rock's most influential bands. This is more than a tribute; it's a passionate celebration that keeps the flame alive for the timeless classics of these rock titans.

Leppard: The Def Leppard Experience

Featuring Andrew Freeman

with Special Guest Randy Cormier's “Best of the '80s”

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

“Gunter Glieben Glausen Globen…” Four nonsensical words that mean nothing. But to the millions of Def Leppard fans, they signify that a ceremony of both sight and sound has just begun.

Hailed as "The Next Best Thing to Def Leppard," Leppard: The Def Leppard Experience, has meticulously crafted a decade-long tribute to encapsulate not just the music but the very soul of a rock band that boasts over 100 million album sales worldwide. Leppard seizes the bull by its horns, astonishing global audiences with faithful recreations of one of rock's most iconic bands and their legendary songs, including “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Animal” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” From the very first note, Leppard launches into a relentless display of rock energy that never falters.

With guitars tuned to the max, bass rhythms pulsating through the air and drums cutting through the crowd's excitement, Leppard embarks on a musical journey through a repertoire of high-octane rock anthems and soul-stirring ballads, igniting sing-alongs and leaving fans clamoring for more. But their mastery isn't just in the music; it's the unbeatable chemistry that pulsates within the band, an infectious energy that electrifies the stage and captivates audiences.

The evening begins with special guest, Randy Cormier, a founding member of Xavier and Whiskey City. With a musical history graced by legends like Willie Nelson, Pete Seeger and John Mellencamp, Cormier promises a journey through the best of the '80s, a perfect complement to the night's rocking festivities.

Running on Jackson: The Premier Jackson Browne Tribute

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, March 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Prepare for an unforgettable tribute to the incomparable Jackson Browne. With a career spanning over 50 years, Jackson Browne's legacy as a singer, songwriter and musician is unparalleled. His iconic hits like "Running On Empty," "Doctor My Eyes," "Rock Me On The Water," "The Load Out/Stay," "Somebody's Baby," “Tender is the Night” and countless others have captivated audiences worldwide.

Running On Jackson, the ultimate homage to Jackson Browne's musical genius, meticulously recreates the electrifying experience of a Jackson Browne show, delivering his most cherished songs and more with astonishing precision. The performance doesn't just capture the sound of Jackson Browne, it embodies his essence down to the last detail. When Running On Jackson graces the stage, it's as if Jackson and his band have stepped right into the venue. Experience the nostalgia of Jackson Browne's music brought to life in a spectacular showcase that will have the crowd singing along and reminiscing about the legendary moments created by this iconic performer.

On Stage at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Dawn of the Divas Dance Party with DJ BFG

On Stage at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, March 1 at 8pm

Tickets: $12, General Admission

Get ready to step into a world of glamor and groove at the "Dawn of the Divas" dance party, where the legendary DJ BFG is set to spin the beats that will make you move and groove all night long! Join us at the iconic Colonial Theatre for a dazzling celebration that transcends time and space, bringing together divas from every era.

DJ BFG, the mastermind behind the turntables, will curate a playlist that spans the ages, blending classic diva anthems with the latest hits to create a pulsating fusion of nostalgia and contemporary beats. Expect everything from disco divas to pop queens, ensuring there's a dance-worthy moment for everyone with songs like Beyonce's “Break My Soul,” Lady Gaga's “Born This Way,” and Britney Spears' “Toxic.”

Glittering gowns, sparkling accessories, and fierce dance moves are not just encouraged, they're practically mandatory! Channel your inner diva and let the music be your guide as you dance the night away with fellow diva enthusiasts.

So, whether you're a disco darling, a pop princess, or a soulful songstress, come join us at the "Dawn of the Divas" dance party for a night of unbridled fun, fabulous fashion, and a soundtrack that will have you striking poses and living your best diva fantasy! Get ready to dance like nobody's watching and shine like the star you are!

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.