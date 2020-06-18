Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Benefit Stream HERSHEY FELDER: BEETHOVEN

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) presents a live-stream theatrical event, live from Florence, Italy Hershey Felder: Beethoven on Sunday, July 12 at 8pm EST. Tickets are $55 per household, with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Patrons will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.

Once purchase is confirmed, patrons will receive a confirmation email, followed by a reminder email on the day prior to the event, with a viewing link and detailed instructions for viewing on their device. Viewing will be available for an additional 72 hours post live performance.

In the tradition of his popular after-performance audience 'encore,' Felder has created the Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition, in honor of Beethoven's 250th birth year. This prize of $25,000 will be awarded to one of five artist finalists submitting "anything Beethoven" as inspiration for their video presentation. The five finalists will be presented at the completion of Hershey Felder: Beethoven. Viewers will be eligible to vote, with the winner announced one hour after the completion of voting. All competition information is available here: https://www.hersheyfelder.net/contest-page

No registration fee or purchase necessary to enter competition. Parental consent required for anyone under 19. Registration ends July 6. Submissions must be uploaded by July 7, subject to live "Voting Period" on July 12. Open to U.S. legal residents who are 13 years of age or older at time of entry. Subject to full official rules available at https://www.hersheyfelder.net/contest-page. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-beethoven-live-from-florence-italy-tickets-105893181356?aff=BERKSHIRESTHEATREGROUP&afu=454345186146 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org.

