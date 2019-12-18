Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Album Available For Sale: 'Respect: A Tribute To The Queen Of Soulâ€“Live At The Colonial'

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) has announced Respect: A Tribute to The Queen of Soul (Live at The Colonial Theatre) now available for sale via digital download through CD Baby. Recorded in November of 2018, the live album features 21 of Aretha Franklin's top hits, featuring Gina Coleman, Danielia Cotton, Jen Durkin and Wanda Houston, backed by Rev Tor & Friends.

Respect is available for purchase online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/music-downloads for $20, or individual tracks are available for $2 each. All proceeds will benefit BTG PLAYS!, BTG's year-round education program.

Program and Rentals Manager (Rev) Tor Krautter says "As I pulled together my dream team of soul singers: Gina Coleman, Danielia Cotton, Jen Durkin and Wanda Houston, I knew the night needed to be recorded. As four of the Northeast's most powerful and dynamic vocalists, I was confident putting them on stage together to celebrate the queen of soul was going to be a magical night. We ended up capturing just that on a 32-track digital recording of the entire performance. After a year of tireless mixing and mastering, as well as acquiring the licensing and distribution rights, I am so excited to see it now available for digital download."





