Berkshire Theatre Group Announces 4000 MILES, Rodgers & Hammerstein and More for Summer 2024 Season

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced its 2024 Summer Season. A full season cast announcement will be released at a later date. BTG previously announced Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein to run from June 27 through July 21 at The Colonial Theatre.

The Summer 2024 Season will include 4000 Miles, an emotional journey redefining family, loss and healing; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Pipe Dream, a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck's Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday; The Weir, a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation; Abe Lincoln in Illinois, Robert E. Sherwood's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece tells the tale of the remarkable journey of Abraham Lincoln; Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks' uproarious comedy brought to life by the creator of The Producers; and Disney's Frozen JR, adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from Berkshire County and beyond.

At The Unicorn Theatre

This season opens at The Unicorn Theatre with 4000 Miles, Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize finalist, with Maria Tucci as Vera and directed by Lizzie Gottlieb. 4000 Miles intricately weaves the poignant tale of 21-year-old Leo and his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera Joseph, as they navigate grief and companionship in New York City's West Village. Through Leo's unexpected stay with Vera, the play explores the transformative power of human connection and the healing journey of chosen and unchosen families, offering a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences. Lizzie Gottlieb says, “There is something vibrant, irreverent, and delightful in the relationship between this grandmother and grandson, that is unlike any relationship I've seen on stage, but feels deeply familiar and poignant. It is especially thrilling for me to be directing my mother, Maria Tucci, in this funny and beautiful play about family–and the ways we can and can't rescue each other.”

Dive into the vibrant world of Cannery Row with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Tony-nominated musical, Pipe Dream, based on John Steinbeck's novels and directed by Kat Yen. Set against the backdrop of the Bear Flag Café, which is more brothel than café, the musical follows Suzy and Doc in a tale of compassion, romance and hope among the drifters of Cannery Row. Of the show, Kat Yen says, “Pipe Dream teaches us to accept and love ourselves for who we are, as imperfect as we might be. And to extend that love and acceptance to our community of those around us.”

Step into a windswept County Leitrim pub in rural Ireland with Tony Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson's The Weir, directed by Eric Hill. This play unfolds as captivating tales of folklore and the supernatural are shared among the pub's patrons, drawing audiences into a world where the line between reality and the supernatural blurs.

On the Reimagined Fitzpatrick Main Stage at The Playhouse in Stockbridge

Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn directs a revival of Robert E. Sherwood's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, presenting an intimate narrative of Lincoln's journey to the presidency. Through a radical reinvention of the Fitzpatrick Main Stage space, Auburn invites audiences to reflect on the relevance of Sherwood's exploration of sacrifice and the kind of America we aspire to live in: “I am excited to revive and reimagine Robert E. Sherwood's classic drama, which is perhaps even more relevant today than it was upon its premiere in 1938. With empathy, humor, nuance and earthy realism, Sherwood puts us directly in Lincoln's very big shoes, and asks, what kind of America do we want to live in? And when the country is in crisis, what are we prepared to sacrifice? We will celebrate the epic scale of Abe Lincoln in Illinois with a radical reinvention of the Fitzpatrick Main Stage space, in our first step toward a major renovation of the building for BTG's upcoming centennial.”

At The Colonial Theatre

Experience Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, a musical comedy based on the classic film, as it comes to The Colonial Theatre. Follow Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, along with his sidekick Igor and lab assistant Inga, as they embark on a hilarious journey into the world of mad science, complete with iconic moments and unforgettable tunes, promising an uproarious evening for all.

BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Programs at The Colonial Theatre

Directed by David Adkins and Kathy Jo Grover, students from Berkshire County and beyond shine in Disney's Frozen JR, bringing the beloved tale of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life with enchanting performances. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, this captivating production features favorite songs like "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" alongside new additions, unfolding the heartwarming story of sisterly love and acceptance with added depth and emotional resonance. With its beloved characters, magic, and humor, Disney's Frozen JR promises to thaw even the coldest heart.

Directors David Adkins and Kathy Jo Grover comment, “Disney's Frozen JR. is a mythic journey wrapped in a fairytale. The beloved musical invites our student artists to explore important themes of family, friendship, love, having big dreams, taking chances, and most importantly, being yourself. This beautiful musical examines how being authentic is what makes us special, and that our “flaws” might just be our super power.”

Coming Soon

Stay tuned for full casting announcements, plus BTG's fall and winter announcement, including the return of A Christmas Carol To its original stage at The Unicorn Theatre from December 5 through 22. If you'd like to bring a group, plan now!

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to the majority of BTG's shows at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Berkshire Resident

Full-time Berkshire residents receive a 25% discount on show tickets to any BTG produced show. Limit two tickets per patron per performance. Exclusions include previews, openings, special events and Saturday evening performances. Tickets must be purchased by phone or in person at our box office. A valid Berkshire County driver's license is required when picking up tickets. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Tickets for these exciting summer season productions will be on sale Friday, March 1 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.