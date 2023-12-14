Berkshire Pulse Reveals Winter, Spring, and Summer Programming

Classes begin the week of January 8.
Berkshire Pulse, South County's dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced its winter, spring, and summer classes and programs for all ages. Registration is open at Click Here and classes begin the week of January 8.
“Berkshire Pulse is bursting at the seams with innovative programming and enthusiastic participants,” says Founder/Artistic Director Bettina Montano, “We're so excited to expand opportunities for creative expression in Our Studios and across the region.”
Berkshire Pulse is a dance and performing arts education center with youth, teen, and adult classes, in-school programs, community programs, residencies, and rentals. They offer a range of music, dance, and movement classes for all ages and levels.
Berkshire Pulse's Youth Performing Arts Program (PAP) provides dance and performing arts instruction after school and during summer breaks. The Youth Performing Arts Program's creative youth development model feeds the creativity of youth while building self-confidence, increasing social skills like collaboration, and encouraging responsibility and community engagement.
In addition, the Community Class Program provides opportunities for teens and adults to pursue their creativity in intergenerational classes and workshops.
In-studio classes for youth, teens, and adults are offered six days a week with beginner through advanced levels in Ballet, Modern, Choreography, Musical Theater, Tap, Dance for Boys, Flamenco, Jazz, Hip Hop & Street Styles, Acting, Drumming, and more.
Berkshire Pulse is excited to announce two different weekend winter intensives running February 23 through 25, during Berkshire Hills Regional School District's February Break.
with Hillary Jackson and Vincent Brewer
February 23 – 25 | Open to dancers 11+ and beginner/intermediate adults
This intermediate-level weekend intensive will focus on ballet technique and conditioning, as well as pre/beginners pointe and variation work. Each day will begin with Vaganova floor barre and conditioning, followed by a ballet class and pointe class. Then, dancers will learn and rehearse a variation from Paquita. Develop your passion for ballet while strengthening your artistry!
with Fern Katz and Ricardo Paz
February 23 – 25 | Open to dancers ages 14+ and intermediate/advanced adults
This workshop will be split into two parts; Physical preparation for acro-dance and researching the technicality and physicality of soft acrobatics within the context of contemporary dance and partnering techniques.
Using text, improvisation, and soft acrobatic and partnering skills to create a scene, Fern and Ricardo will guide the participants to interact with theater, dance, and each other to build a short physical dance theater scene, using what is already available in the space to create a set.
The purpose of this workshop is to spark a creative burst of energy and playfulness, to foster communication and teamwork, all within a theatrical/dance context. In this workshop, we will teach how to be resourceful, quick-thinking, and use our instincts to create; let's discover the vast realm of creative possibilities in this weekend workshop!
Berkshire Pulse's In-School and Community Programs bring creativity and innovative learning directly to schools and community spaces throughout the county and beyond, providing students with free access to dance and world music.
This spring, Pulse is partnering with the following organizations to offer free, off-site programming: Pittsfield Public School District, Berkshire Hills School District, North Adams Public School District, Richmond School District, Central Berkshire Regional School District, Farmington River Regional School District, Southern Berkshire Regional School District, 18 Degrees, the Boys and Girls Club, Extra Special Teas, and Bard College at Simon's Rock.
Two free community programs to watch this spring include the new Afterschool Dance Program at the Boys and Girls Club for middle and high school students and the well-loved Moving Life Stories program at 18 Degrees geared towards the Berkshire immigrant population and allies.
Even though it's winter, Berkshire Pulse is already planning 2024 Summer Intensives and Programs. Save the dates today - you can pre-register by emailing berkshire.pulse@gmail.com and the official registration will open in April.
June 24 – 29 | Ages 8 to 13, half-day option for ages 8-9 (mornings only)
Monday to Saturday, 9am-3pm; 9am-12pm half day
An exciting journey into the engaging and rewarding world of dance, this two-week program provides an introduction to dance forms including ballet, modern, African, and more. Dancers will also have a chance to practice dance-making of their own!
July 8 – 20 | Ages 11 to 18
Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm; Second week, Monday to Saturday, 9am-4pm
This two-week program allows dancers ages 11+ to develop excellence in technique, as well as versatility and collaboration in the creative process. Daily classes will include ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, swing, salsa, and flamenco. Dancers will explore dance-making through partnering and improvisation. Plus, field trips to local partnering organizations. For students with at least two years of prior dance training.
July 22 – 26 | Ages 4-7
Monday to Friday, 9am-12pm
This program for our youngest dancers invites them on an expedition into the exciting, engaging, and rewarding world of dance. Classes will include creative dance, tumbling, drumming, and more!
July 29 – August 2 | All levels, ages 12 to adult
Monday to Friday, 9am-3:15pm
In this week-long program, dancers will learn foundational movements and techniques of hip-hop and street style dance, alongside discussions about the cultural meaning and significance of these dance forms. The program will create an encouraging space to try out what you learn and, most importantly, show off your unique style and personality while freestyling in daily ciphers.
August 7 – 12 | All levels, ages 10 to 18
Monday to Saturday, 9am-3pm
This week-long program gives students the opportunity to jump right into the world of musical theater with classes in broadway jazz, voice, acting, and improvisation. Students will learn healthy warm-up practices for the voice and body, and work on character development, expression, participating in an ensemble, and more. The program directors will work with students to produce an informal performance for the final day of the program.
August 12 – 16 | Advanced teens and undergrad students 17+, adults with advanced contemporary experience
Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm
This program is intended for teens and adults with intermediate/advanced dance training who are comfortable with partnering, improvisation, joyful risk-taking, and collaboration. More details TBA.
