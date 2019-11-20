Benjamin Evett Launches New Company With Solo MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Internationally acclaimed actor Benjamin Evett takes on the whole gallery of characters in Shakespeare's shimmering comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production is the first offering of a new theatre company Evett is heading, called Queen Mab - a Micro-Theatre. Four performances will be staged from December 13-15 at the Multicultural Arts Center, 41 Second Street in Cambridge.



A Midsummer Night's Dream mixes up three worlds, in which a quarrel between the fairy king Oberon and his queen Titania entangles four young Athenian lovers and a group of tradesmen rehearsing a play, all chasing each other through a night in the forest. Playing fourteen characters, using only a few hand props, Evett vaults from fairy to lover, male to female, powerful king to humble citizen, with the zest, comic timing, and attention to Shakepeare's glorious verse that Boston audiences have come to expect of him. His earlier solo show, Albatross, inspired by Coleridge's "Rime of the Ancient Mariner," received two Elliot Norton Awards, and has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival and off-Broadway, as well as around the United States.



Queen Mab - a Micro-Theatre believes that smaller is better. We strip Shakespeare and other great dramas down to the purest essence, creating fully professional productions that use no more than three actors. This approach allows us to take the plays anywhere - to schools, assisted living facilities, community centers, libraries, and even theaters - in productions that are affordable, portable, and truly celebrate the actor's craft.

As the first offering of Queen Mab, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the perfect holiday event for the whole family. The show is directed by Jess Ernst with live music composed and performed by Jay Mobley. Beat the Midwinter Blues with a magical Midsummer!

Information



Multicultural Arts Center

41 Second Street

Cambridge, MA 02141

Fri. Dec. 13 7:30 pm

Sat. Dec. 14 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sun. Dec. 15 2:30 pm

For tickets and information visit https://queenmab.org





