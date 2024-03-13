Bassist Nate Sabat To Showcase To Host Album Release Show At Club Passim In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning bassist and singer-songwriter Nate Sabat is bringing audiences a different type of folk sound in his album release show at Club Passim on April 17.

On Bass Fiddler, his thrilling solo debut, Sabat draws from the rich and thriving tradition of American folk music, and puts his spin on what audiences typically hear in a folk album, delivering expertly-crafted original songs and choice covers with the upright bass as his lone tool for accompaniment. Singer Daphne Ellen and fiddler Sam Stage will open. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

While this record is, at its core, a folk music album, Sabat uses the term broadly. Some tracks lean more rock (“In the Shade”), some more pop (“White Marble” “Rabid Thoughts”), some more jazz (“Fade Away”), but the setting ties them all together. His album shines a light on an instrument that Sabat says “often goes overlooked” in the folk music world, enveloping the listener in its myriad sounds, textures and colors.

Sabat crafts wildly intricate arrangements, each one inextricably tied to its song. His playing goes far beyond any preconceived notions of the instrument's role within the genre. Sabat takes full advantage of the never-ending variety of sounds and textures the upright bass has to offer.

“There's nothing I love more than playing the upright bass,” exclaims Sabat. “My hope is that listeners take the time to sit with this album front to back — I want them to take in the full scope of the work. I have a feeling they'll hear something they haven't heard before.”

Sabat has written and arranged music for NPR's Radiolab, the Young People's Chorus of New York City and the Heifetz International Music Institute. Additionally, a number of his songs are in rotation on Sirius XM's Bluegrass Junction channel. He has performed on stages throughout Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States, at festivals and venues including Celtic Connections, Savannah Music Festival, and The Caverns and Carnegie Hall.

Tickets

Club Passim will host Nate Sabat on April 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.