Barrington Stage Has Announced the Plays for the 2020 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, has announced the 10-minute plays for the Ninth Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2020 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.

Performances of BSC's 10X10 New Play Festival are February 13- March 8, 2020 at BSC's St. Germain Stage, located at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden Street. Tickets ($35-$37) on sale now. The Press Opening is Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m.

The 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival returns to Downtown Pittsfield for the ninth year and features music, theatre, dance, film, visual art, spoken word, comedy and more, including BSC's 10X10 New Play Festival.

Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and returning for his fourth year, Matthew Penn (BSC's Typhoid Mary). An Emmy-nominated director (Law & Order), Penn is a Co-Artistic Director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway play Mother of the Maid starring Glenn Close.

Rachel Harper is the production stage manager. Nora Zahn is the 10X10 New Play Festival Line Producer.

BSC's 2020 10X10 New Play Festival:

Digital Detox by Cynthia Arsenault, directed by Julianne Boyd.

Can this marriage be saved? Digital Detox at Unplugged is a desperate last ditch effort for one couple.



My Body by Rachel Bublitz, directed by Julianne Boyd.

In a world in which men are no longer trusted to make decisions concerning their own bodies, women hold all of the cards.



Are You One Of Those Robots? by Deirdre Girard, directed by Matthew Penn.

Tele-Nurse Ruth is worn out by life, until one call pushes her out of her indifference into a world she never thought she'd embrace.



Oy Vey Maria by Mark Harvey Levine, directed by Julianne Boyd.

It was supposed to be a silent night.



Closing Doors by John Minigan, directed by Matthew Penn.

When a fourth grade teacher breaks protocol during an active shooter drill, her old friend and assistant principal must decide how they can protect both their students and their friendship.



Jill Takes a Leap by Scott Mullen, directed by Matthew Penn.

A woman on the verge of getting married tries to decide if she's doing the right thinga??-while on the edge of a bungee platform.



Minor Deviations by Erin Osgood, directed by Matthew Penn.

McNally's wife was one in a million. After her untimely death, McNally looks for a caregiver for their children but struggles to find the right match. He eventually finds one, but the price is more than he anticipates.

Stay, Please by Jessica Provenz, directed by Julianne Boyd.

After Bruce becomes a widower, his neighbor Elaine comes to console him with lasagna...and an offer he cannot refuse.



Five Seconds by Connie Schindewolf, directed by Matthew Penn.

It's audition day for the annual Five Second Play Festival, and everything is on the line.



With Improvements by the Actors by Ann Marie Shea, directed by Julianne Boyd.

At the first reading of the new "Danish play" at the Globe, some actors have just a few notes for the Bard.

Tickets to the 10X10 New Play Festival are on sale now. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 Thursday evenings and Saturday/Sunday matinees, $37 Friday and Saturday evenings. Low-priced preview tickets are $25 on February 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating. For more information, call the Barrington Stage Box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit www.barringtonstageco.org.

The festival is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Barrington Stage Company and the City of Pittsfield, and coordinated through a steering committee that includes the Beacon Cinema, Berkshire International Film Festival (BIFF), Berkshire Museum, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts and the City of Pittsfield.

Mill Town Capital is the lead sponsor of the 2020 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.

For more information, visit discoverpittsfield.com/10X10, find 10X10 Upstreet on Facebook, or contact the City of Pittsfield's Office of Cultural Development at 413-499-9348.





