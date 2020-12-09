Barrington Stage Company Announces $2,500 Spark Grants

Barrington Stage Company has announced the first round of Spark Grants of $2,500 each to eleven artists with whom Barrington Stage Company has either collaborated with on past work or looks forward to collaborating with in the future. Each recipient was awarded the grant under the single condition that the money be used to spark the artist's creativity.

"In these uncertain times, we know that many artists are struggling not only financially but also artistically," commented Ms. Boyd. "We are addressing both of these challenges by awarding these grants to artists to spark their creativity, either for a new project or to continue working on an existing one."

The following artists have received Spark Grants:

Director/Choreographer Camille A. Brown (Upcoming - BSC: Ain't Misbehavin'; Broadway: Choir Boy, Once on This Island; Off-Broadway: For Colored Girls...; Film: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Playwright Joe Calarco (BSC: Ragtime, Breaking the Code; Published work: In the Absence of Spring, Walter Cronkite is Dead)

Playwright-Lyricist Sara Cooper (BSC: The Memory Show; NY: Elevator Heart, Fault Lines)

Composer Jenny Giering (BSC: Gertrude and Claudius; Regional: Saint-Ex, Alice Bliss)

Activist, Professor and Playwright Keelay Gipson (NY & Regional: The Red and the Black, imagine sisyphus happy, #NEWSLAVES, Mary/Stuart)

Actor, Writer and Art-ivist Daniel K. Isaac (BSC: The Chinese Lady; NY & Regional: The Hope Project, Quiet Love, Fullerton, Once Upon A (korean) Time)

Playwright Donja R. Love (Off-Broadway: soft, one in two, Fireflies, Sugar in Our Wounds)

Actor, Singer, Writer and Composer Grace McLean (BSC: Mr Finn's Cabaret; Broadway: Natasha, Pierre...; Off-Broadway: In the Green; Tour: Grace McLean & Them Apples)

Director and Choreographer Jeffrey Page (BSC: Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway: Violet; Upcoming: 1776)

Composer, Actor and Writer Joël René Scoville (2&1, The Long Way Home; Webseries: "Crazy with a K!")

Singer-songwriter Niko Tsakalakos (BSC: Fall Springs, Pool Boy; Regional: Off the Map,)