Barnstable Comedy Club Presents AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS

The Barnstable Comedy Club located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable Village proudly presents AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS, a modern take on the Miracle Shows of the 1920's and 1930's.

The show opens on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 PM and continues through March 29 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $22/ $20 for seniors 62+ and students. Reservations may be placed by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. For more information, please visit www.BarnstableComedyClub.org

A combination of a Medicine Show with all the trappings of a spiritualist revival. Being neither a defense of, or an attack on spiritualism, but an appreciation of a phenomena that continues to bedevil all who see it, AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS, under the direction of Lance Norris is a celebration, amusing and instructive to old and young alike.





