Barnstable Comedy Club Presents AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Barnstable Comedy Club Presents AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS

The Barnstable Comedy Club located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable Village proudly presents AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS, a modern take on the Miracle Shows of the 1920's and 1930's.

The show opens on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 PM and continues through March 29 with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $22/ $20 for seniors 62+ and students. Reservations may be placed by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. For more information, please visit www.BarnstableComedyClub.org

A combination of a Medicine Show with all the trappings of a spiritualist revival. Being neither a defense of, or an attack on spiritualism, but an appreciation of a phenomena that continues to bedevil all who see it, AN EVENING OF UNSCRUPULOUS WONDERMENTS, under the direction of Lance Norris is a celebration, amusing and instructive to old and young alike.




Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing Online Theater Classes for Singing
  • Introducing Online Theater Classes for Acting
  • BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
  • Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop