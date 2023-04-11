Barenaked Ladies Founder Steven Page Brings His Trio To City Winery Boston May 2

Grammy-winning founder of Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page brings his unmistakable voice and humor to City Winery Boston on Tuesday May 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com.

As a co-founder, vocalist and songwriter for Barenaked Ladies, Steven sang and wrote classics like "Brian Wilson," "If I Had A Million Dollars," "What A Good Boy," "It's All Been Done" and many more. With the band, he sold over 15 Million albums and scored multiple Junos, Billboard Music Awards, SOCAN awards, Gemini Awards and two Grammy nominations. After leaving the band in 2009, Steven embarked on a solo career that has produced five solo albums, and has seen him tour worldwide, from folk festivals to cabarets and theatres, all the way to packed arenas on his recent string of dates opening for rock legends The Who.

Over the last thirty-five years, Steven Page has established himself as one of the most recognizable and enduring voices in music. The release of his latest album, Excelsior in 2022, shows that he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Since its release, Steven has toured Canada, The US and the UK with The Steven Page Trio, and has performances planned well into 2024.

Steven performs in many configurations, from solo to full band with horn section, but, since 2016, he has been playing most often with his pals in The Steven Page Trio, Craig Northey of Vancouver legends Odds on guitar, and Kevin Fox on cello. The trio configuration provides the right amount of portability, intimacy and power to fill just about any venue imaginable.

Steven has performed arrangements of some of his best-loved songs from his long career with orchestras including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Victoria Symphony, Symphony New Brunswick and has more symphony shows on the horizon in the next two years.

In a recent interview he said "So, I've done every song I've ever written - and maybe songs I was embarrassed by - at least once now over the course of this. When you look back on diary entries you made when you were a teenager, you can't help but be a little bit embarrassed about that. My songs are essentially that.

"In the livestreams, I've been playing Barenaked Ladies songs I didn't write or sing, like 'Pinch Me,'" he continued. " It's been fun. It's not the kind of thing I would do every day at the in-person shows, but it allowed me to have a new relationship with all of the Barenaked Ladies material as well as my solo stuff. I'm feeling a lot less precious about it."

Page and Trio bandmates Craig Northey (guitar) and Kevin Fox (cello), will perform BNL and solo songs during a gig at City Winery Boston on May 2. "We've been doing it in this format for, I'd say, almost seven years now," Page said. "And we play everything from the first Barenaked Ladies album all the way to the most recent record - and we have so much fun doing it. I think the audience gets that as well. We just really enjoy being around each other, traveling with each other and playing with each other."

Steven Page Trio will perform at City Winery Boston on Tuesday May 2. Doors will open at 5:30PM, the show is at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.