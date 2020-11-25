Banjo Master Tony Trischka Celebrates 25th Anniversary of GLORY SHONE AROUND with Live Stream from Club Passim
Tune in on Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 PM.
Banjo master Tony Trischka is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album "Glory Shone Around" with a special live stream for Club Passim. Trischka will be joined by multi-instrumentalist and singer Tim Eriksen. The special holiday stream will take place Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 PM. The show can be viewed on Passim.org as well as Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages.
"Glory Shone Around" is Trischka's 1995 celebration of the season, where he turns his considerable inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. Trischka collaborated with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim Eriksen for "Glory Shone Around", "a satisfying and thoughtful 16 song collection that one hopes will stay in print for many more Christmases to come," (The New York Times). Trischka and Eriksen have been touring their holiday show ever since its release.
As 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of "Glory Shone Around", Trischka couldn't let the year end without some sort of celebration. This will be their ONLY live show (streamed, of course) for the holidays.
The duo will feature music from the 1844 Sacred Harp book, old-time fiddle music, as well as Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly, traditional carols and hard-driving bluegrass.
