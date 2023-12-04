Bahué And Castle Of Our Skins Announce Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge 2.0 and Black Composer Miniature Challenge

The two organizations are excited to share platforms, create greater visibility of the global majority, and build even stronger networks of diverse creatives.

Dec. 04, 2023

Bahué And Castle Of Our Skins Announce Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge 2.0 and Black Composer Miniature Challenge

Bahué and Castle of our Skins have announced the sister projects: Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge (LCMC) and the Black Composer Miniature Challenge (BCMC)! The two organizations are excited to share platforms, create greater visibility of the global majority, and build even stronger networks of diverse creatives.

Community is at the heart of Bahué's Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge 2.0. This year, for the Bahué #LCMC 2.0, composers who identify as Latin American or part of the Latin Diaspora are challenged to write 30-second miniature compositions for vocalist Aliana de la Guardia and percussionist Ariel Campos. This year's focus is on voice and vibraphone instrumentation and are encouraged to be inspired by, but not limited to, themes of Latinidad! 

All composers accepted will be compensated for their submissions and published in a digital anthology.

Inspired by the popular Black Composer Miniature Challenge (#BCMC) from Castle of our Skins, the duo created the Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge (#LCMC) intending to amass a repertoire of new works from composers of the Latin diaspora and to foster community around and within them. 

“This project serves as our platform to gather, celebrate, and generously share our diverse heritage on a grand scale.” (Ariel Campos, percussionist for Bahué)

Bahué's submission form is open now and closes on February 18, 2024. The duo will record the submissions in June of 2024 and premiere them virtually on their social media and YouTube channel during National Hispanic Heritage Month - September 2024.  

The alignment between Bahué and Castle of our Skins heralds an inspiring partnership. Embodying the essence of unity, these sister projects stand as beacons, illuminating the narratives and melodies of underrepresented communities. This collaborative endeavor encapsulates a profound dedication to amplifying diverse voices, honoring legacies, and unveiling a mosaic of shared stories. The work of these two organizations stands as a testament to the power of music as a unifying force, celebrating and perpetuating the vibrant hues of cultural diversity.

Visit bahueduo.com/lcmc to learn more.

