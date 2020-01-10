BWW Review: CATS at Citizens Bank Opera House

CATS opened at the Citizen's Bank Opera House Tuesday night. Directed by Trevor Nunn the current Broadway tour of CATS, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original Choreography by Gillian Lynne, is terrific. The pacing is perfect, and the acting, singing, and dancing is tight, polished, and outstanding. Mr. Nunn has deftly woven this cast into to a strong cohesive production and the onstage chemistry is a reward for the audience. The original Broadway production opened in 1982, based on "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T.S. Elliot with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and was the longest running Broadway show in history until it was dethroned by The Phantom of the Opera, also composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This stunning production fit the Opera House perfectly in scope and scale and this cast was one of the strongest I have seen. Keri Renè Fuller was stellar with her fresh take on the song "Memories". Her beautiful clear voice, and fragile interpretation of Grisabella was refreshing. The best feature of CATS is the fact that everyone must be not only an excellent singer/actor, but an excellent dancer as well. In this regard this cast did not disappoint. Other stand-outs in the cast were Dan Hoy as Munkustrap, P.J. DiGaetano as Mistoffelees, Giovanni DiGabriele as Skimbleshanks, and Tony D'Alelio and Rose Iannaccone and Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer. Brandon Michael Nase as Victor/Old Deuteronomy was sublime. His strong voice, and pure clear tone, was a welcomed interpretation of the Master of Ceremonies for the Jellicle Ball.

To say that the lighting technology has changed dramatically since 1982, is a massive understatement. The advent of computer controlled moving lights has forever changed theatre, rock concerts, and all entertainment. However, the successful use of these amazing tools is true mark of a skilled designer. The lighting design by Natasha Katz was outstanding in every way. The use of color, breakup patterns, and texturing gave this production an added dimension and level of success that other previous productions simply could not attain.

The orchestra's performance under the direction of Eric Kang was excellent.

If you saw CATS in the past, or if you have never seen the live production of CATS, this is the one to go see!

CATS is playing January 7 -19, 2020 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston, MA.

PERFORMANCES ARE: Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. TICKET PRICES: Starting at $44.50 Tickets for CATS can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 and by visiting www.BroadwayInBoston.com.

Tickets are also sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston, MA during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm). Broadway In Boston @BroadwayBoston @BroadwayBoston ABOUT BROADWAY IN BOSTON: BROADWAY IN BOSTON is Boston's leading theatrical presenter and producer of Broadway since 1984. For the past 35 years, more than six million theatergoers have experienced over 300 Broadway In Boston productions in many of the city's historic theatres including the Citizens Bank Opera House. Long-running sensations and Boston favorites, Blue Man Group and Shear Madness continue their successful runs at the Charles Playhouse, a Broadway In Boston venue. Broadway In Boston is part of the Broadway Across America network. For more information please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories